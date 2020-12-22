AIADMK to start poll campaign on December 27 at Chennai's YMCA Grounds

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The AIADMK top-brass will kickstart its election campaign in Chennai with a massive public meeting at the YMCA Grounds in Royapettah on December 27, Sunday. Both Edappadi K Palaniswami and O Panneerselvam will address the public at the gathering, as they prepare to capture the State Assembly for a third consecutive term, and for the first time in the absence of former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa.

The leadership has also decided to hold the annual general council meeting of the party on January 9 at Vanagaram, in the outskirts of Chennai. The executive committee meeting of the party, too, would be held on that day.

The meeting will be crucial as it’s expected to accord powers to Palaniswami and Panneerselvam to take any decision on alliance related issues. The GC meeting would also ratify the appointment of the 11- member steering committee and the selection of Palaniswami as the Chief Ministerial candidate for the 2021 elections.

In a joint statement, the leaders appealed to the party cadre to follow all COVID prevention norms while taking part in the meeting, including wearing masks and by following social-distancing. The party has also asked those attending the general council meeting to bring medical test results showing they are COVID negative.

