Chennai: Repair works begin at Ayyappanthangal's Oil Mill Road

The Oil Mill Road, an arterial road, was laid only a year ago and it has already chipped, forming deep potholes.

Published: 22nd December 2020 06:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd December 2020 06:56 AM   |  A+A-

The Oil Mill Road in the area connects Noombal, Thundalam, Chettiyar Agaram, Vanagaram, and Thiruverkadu

The Oil Mill Road in the area connects Noombal, Thundalam, Chettiyar Agaram, Vanagaram, and Thiruverkadu. (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: After the New Indian Express highlighted the poor condition of Oil Mill Road in Ayyappanthangal, works to relay the road has begun. "Funds have been sanctioned and we will finish relaying the entire stretch in two weeks," said a town panchayat official.

The Oil Mill Road, an arterial road, was laid only a year ago and it has already chipped, forming deep potholes. There was an increase in the number of accidents and the potholes contributed to water stagnation. It also became a breeding ground for mosquitoes.

Senthil Kumar, a resident said, "We are very happy that the government has finally acted on it. We hope this time, the roads are properly milled and laid so that there aren’t any issues."

The Oil Mill Road connects Noombal, Thundalam, Chettiyar Agaram, Vanagaram and Thiruverkadu. However, another important issue in the area still remains unaddressed. The stormwater drains are non functional.

"They look more like sewage canals now. All petty shops nearby dispose waste near the drain and that blocks stormwater path. We have asked the officials to clear it. Encroachments near the drain also have to be cleared," said PB Sekharan, another resident, adding that underground drainage system too is not functional.

Also, with no proper allocated space for disposal, garbage is now being dumped in any available empty space and encroachment of roads has led to traffic congestion. Residents say eateries and parked vehicles occupy half of the roads.

