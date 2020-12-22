STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Madras University semester exams begin

About a lakh students, who paid fees for arrear exams in April/May 2020 also appeared for the exam.

Published: 22nd December 2020 01:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd December 2020 06:56 AM

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: About two lakh students took up the University of Madras’ semester exam on Monday. Student s downloaded the question paper, wrote answers on sheets, and sent it to their respective colleges via post or mailed the scanned copies of answer scripts.

The exam was conducted for 180 minutes. Affiliated colleges digitally sent the question papers to students. While the rules varied from college to college, students emailed copies of their answer scripts or sent via speed post within the specified time.

About a lakh students, who paid fees for arrear exams in April/May 2020 also appeared for the exam. The varsity last week said all students who have not completed their degrees, will get three more chances including November 2020, April 2021, and November 2021, to complete their pending examinations.

