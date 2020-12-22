Public can use Chennai suburban trains during non-peak hours from Wednesday

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Southern Railway announced that general public is now allowed to travel in workmen specials operated in Chennai suburban routes from Wednesday onwards during non-peak hours.

The peak hours are reckoned from 7 am to 9.30 am and 4.30 pm to 7 pm. The total number of train services in suburban routes increased to 410 which is about 65 per cent of pre-covid level.

During these peak hours, only employees rendering essential services, women and essential service staff of private companies can travel in the 'workmen specials' operated on the Chennai suburban routes.

With the rising number of passengers, the number of suburban services were increased from 154 to 204 a day in November.

During the peak hours, employees of agencies involved in operation and maintenance of all public amenities, agencies dealing with manufacturing, transportation, supply, trading, repairs and maintenance of machineries and equipment and their spares associated with essential goods and services are allowed to travel.

Similarly, employees of agencies which provide ancillary and collaborative services linked to essential services and all establishments providing health and fitness services including sports are also permitted to travel in suburban trains.

The private sector employees can purchase tickets by submitting authorisation letters issued by their employers along with their photo identity cards.

In addition, rail passengers who are holding tickets for long distance journeys either originating or terminating at the Chennai suburban area and air passengers travelling to and from Chennai airport are also permitted to use suburban trains.