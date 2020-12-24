21-year-old man assaults RPF constable in Chennai, arrested

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 21-year-old youth was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly attacking a Railway Protection Force (RPF) constable using a bill hook on the premises of Perungudi local railway station.

The constable Kamalakar Pande (25), a Bihar native, was admitted to railway hospital in Ayanavaram with injuries on his hand.

​The arrested person is identified as Asham, a resident of Triplicane.

According to police, the incident happened during the wee hours of Sunday when Pande was on patrol duty at the Perungudi MRTS.

The constable started inspecting the palace after he heard a jarring noise.

He said he saw a man washing clothes in a bathroom after breaking open its door.

Pande said he was verbally abused and attacked by the man for questioning him.

The accused fled after Pande raised an alarm, the FIR said.