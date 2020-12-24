25 children forced into beggary rescued in Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Police have rescued 25 children, who were forced to beg in the city. It came to light during a combing operation launched by juvenile aid police units of Crime Against Women Children (CAWC) Wing, in the last one week.

Most of them were rescued from areas such as Parrys Corner, Nungambakkam, Thousand Lights and Porur. All were handed over to the Child Welfare Committee for rehabilitation.

They would further be admitted to childcare institutions. A higher official told Express that victims were either destitute, ran away from home or abandoned.

“Most of them were from Chennai,” the official said, adding that social welfare organisations were also engaged in the drive.

T​he CAWC wing also rescued six girls, all aged around 17, who had gone missing. The higher official said that most of them belonged to Chennai and had eloped.