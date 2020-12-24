39-year-old history-sheeter hacked to death

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Two men and juvenile were arrested on charges of murdering a 39-year-old history-sheeter at Thiruporur in Chengalpattu district on Tuesday evening.

The deceased was identified as C Sathish from Melaiyur.

A son of a retired SI, Sathish had cases of kidnap, assault, theft and snatching pending in several police stations.

On Tuesday, Thiruporur police was alerted about a charred body and it was identified to be Sathish.

Police said that Sathish was involved in settling land disputes for a influential person in the locality and had recruited Prashanth (22), Padmanaban (21) and a 17-year-old boy for the purpose.

“In the recent past Sathish misbehaved with Prashanth’s wife whenever the men used to drink in his house. Angered by this, the trio hatched a plan to eliminate him. They called Sathish to an isolated spot and hacked him to death,” said police.