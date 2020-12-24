Chennai corporation waives caution deposit for adoption of parks to encourage private parties

Nirupama Viswanathan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Chennai Corporation will waive the refundable caution deposit for private parties to adopt parks and centre medians under its Park Adoption Scheme for Urban Landscape Maintenance and Improvement (PASUMAI Chennai).

The civic body has made an appeal to commercial establishments, private companies, residents welfare organisations and other members of the public to come forward to adopt parks and other green spaces in the city.

So far, private parties coming forward to take up maintenance of parks and other public spaces had to pay a caution deposit of Rs 100 per square metre. For traffic island parks, medians and roadside parks, a refundable deposit of Rs 50,000 had to be paid at the time of taking up maintenance work.

However, this deposit has now been waived in a bid to encourage more private parties to take up maintenance of parks. The names of organisations that come forward will be displayed prominently in the public spaces they adopt, helping them create brand familiarity, according to senior corporation officials.

"We want to appeal to more private parties to take up maintenance of parks," said a senior corporation official.

On being asked whether it may lead to restrictions imposed by private parties on the entry and usage of the parks they adopt as has been reported in the past, the official said the private parties will only take up maintenance of the parks and will not be able to impose restrictions of their own.

Those willing to adopt may contact the nodal officer/Assistant Executive Engineer, Parks Department Office, Chennai Corporation at 4-C, Fourth Floor, Amma Maligai, Ripon Building Annexe. The officer may be contacted at 9498014092 or through email at gccpasumaichennai@gmail.com.