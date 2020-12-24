STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home is where Christmas is

Tamil Christians from different walks of life discuss what Christmas is like for them.

While many traditions may have changed over the years, the joy of giving remains eternal.

By Vaishali Vijaykumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Every December, Christmas comes early at Fran Raphael Francis Bastiyan’s house. The whole family gets together on Christmas Eve at their ancestral home in Trichy. A themed crib, as high as 30 feet, is set up in the drawing-room alongside a sparkling Christmas tree.

A week prior to this, the entire family is busy soaking in the merriment of festivities — the kids take part in competitions at the church; the women are jostle in the kitchen making cakes, wines and heirloom delicacies; the men arrange for prayer meets and helping to pack food for distribution in the neighbourhood. “Around 25 of us gather a week before Christmas. Our family whips up 15 different sweets and savouries — rose cookies, jangiri, gulab jamun, rava laddu, adhirasam, achu murukku, vennai puttu, etc. We distribute them in a thamboolam and return the favour to our Hindu neighbours who share the sweets with us during their festivals. Food always occupies a significant place in our family,” reminisces Fran, a Tamil Roman Catholic.

Breaking away from the annual ritual, this year, Fran will be celebrating Christmas at his sister’s house, owing to the pandemic and travel restrictions. Over the years, a majority of the Tamil Christians like Fran’s family, have migrated from southern districts like Kanyakumari, Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli, Trichy and Dindigul to make Chennai their home.

But, come Christmas, they pack their bags to visit their hometowns, attend midnight service at their family church and spend the noon relishing an elaborate meal. While this has been customary, cut to 2020, the traditional Christmas cheer has been muted. While some families have decided to keep it an intimate affair, there’s no stopping the few committed to ticking all the boxes. Navein Darshan, a city-based journalist, is one among them.

Eat, drink, and be merry
A native of Madurai, Navein will be celebrating Christmas at his hometown in his grandparent’s house with his extended family this year. “I’m looking forward to attending the Tamil mass at our church. The women are usually in their resplendent silk sari and dazzling gold jewellery, while the men bring out their blazer; some even prefer silk veshti and shirt. The town never sleeps during this time, and all the restaurants are bustling with people who throng to eat piping hot street food.

We begin the big day with mutton stew and aappam for breakfast and biryani with mutton or turkey for lunch; there are at least four to five signature items. My chithi takes up the responsibility of baking plum cake every year. Pandemic or not, we will be celebrating it the same way as we always do,” details Navein, a Tamil protestant. Likewise, for Muthu Mary, a Tamil Protestant, food is a major bonding factor.

A native of Vellore, her family gathers at her in-laws’ place — all for the love of the mutton biryani prepared by her father-in-law. “The women help with chopping vegetables and grinding masala, but my father-in-law ensures he makes and serves the biryani, even if it’s five kilos. Plain cake is also a speciality at home. We give the required ingredients to our nearby bakery and they bake the cake.

It’s cost-effective and you get a better quantity. In the 27 years of my marriage, not once have we celebrated Christmas alone. So, we will be going to our hometown this year as well. This is going to be a much-needed meet-up for our family members as we haven’t seen each other since last Christmas,” elaborates Mary, a chief nursing superintendent.

A family fiesta
Fellowship, feasting, giving and receiving, a time of good cheer... Xmas means different things to different people. But, what’s celebration without family that makes it a point to meet beyond geographical boundaries? It’s the buzz that Fran will miss the most. “After mass, we usually cut the homemade plum or cream cake together as a family, play cards and party through the night. We burst fireworks leftover from Deepavali.

We even make it a point to catch the Christmas release in theatres. The gifts from Secret Santa are then unwrapped. It’s disappointing that, this year, our midnight mass has been preponed to 6 pm, as per the SOP mandated by the government,” shares Fran, a restauranteur. For Victoria Mary, Xmas Eve is incomplete without midnight carols.

A native of Kanyakumari and a Tamil Roman Catholic, Victoria has spent most of her Christmas celebrations in Chennai after her marriage. Bringing a slice of how it’s done the traditional way, back in her hometown, she decorates the entrance of her house with thoranam and a colorful rangoli. Traditional Tamil Christian songs similar to our bhajans are playe d throughout the day. “People are surprised when they find that there are so many similarities between how the Hindus and the RCs celebrate festivals. We also dress up in saris, wear malli poo and big pottu.

Like Golu, friends come and see the crib and eat the festive treats. Carol singers and Santa show up on the Eve, after which, coffee and tea cake is served to everyone. This year too, a few close friends and relatives will drop by. I will attend carols online and go to the church for mass,” says the retired teacher. With carols, choir and other cultural activities pushed to the digital space, families have no option but to adapt to the changing times and needs. Cynthia Shiny, her husband and three kids are planning to attend the virtual service this year.

“We won’t be able to go to Thoothukudi, our hometown. But, there will be a Zoom call with all our family members where we will be receiving blessings from our grandparents on Xmas Eve. We’ve been attending special prayer services throughout the month. My husband and I will be taking part in the online choir and the kids are preparing for a music performance.

There’s also an online crib-making competition hosted by our church. I’ve also ensured that the kids read the Tamil Bible all through December, just like how my parents did, when I was a child. It’s going to be a simple affair,” shares Cynthia, a Nadar Christian and a resident of Royapuram.

Joy, love and peace
While many traditions may have changed over the years, the joy of giving remains eternal. Charity, big or small, is a mandatory part of celebration. For 80-year-old Lourdusamy, a Tamil Roman Cathol ic, and his friends in Dindigul, the festival is synonymous with sharing food, dress and essentials with the poor.

“Our children may have settled in all parts of the globe but we emphasise on this aspect of Christmas often — give whatever and all that you can. A bunch of us go to nearby villages and spend time with the needy on the Eve. We also have lunch arranged for all at the local church.

It will continue this year. No matter which race, caste or community you belong to, all are treated equally at the church. We’ve been having special prayer sessions because of the prevailing situation. Hoping this will give people the strength to tide through the tough times. Christmas, time and again, is an occasion to stress the values of the religion to the next generation,” he sums up. Here’s to the season that brings faith over fear, and promise over panic.

