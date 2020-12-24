STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sewage continues to flow into Puzhal

The scheme was formulated to ensure residents have access to sewer connections, minimising the amount of sewage being let out into the lake.

Published: 24th December 2020

Industrial waste and sewage water

Moreover, there are some areas, where there are no provisions for underground sewage connections. (Representational Image)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: With applications booked through ‘Azhaithal Inaippu’ scheme for sewer connections still pending, Ambattur residents fear there may be no end in sight to illegal sewage connections leading to the Puzhal lake. 

“The scheme was very effective previously. Of late, the works are getting much delayed,” said Ramalingam, an Ambattur resident. 

Moreover, there are some areas, where there are no provisions for underground sewage connections.

As a result, sewage is being let out into stormwater drains to eventually drain into the Puzhal lake. In areas like Vijayalakshmipuram, Pudur and Venkatapuram, there are several kilometres of open drains, into which residents throw wastes, rather than opting for underground sewage connections.

“There are still several areas where sewage is collected and connected to stormwater drains. After we raised complaints, several officials, including those from Metro Water, visited the spot three years ago, but no action has been taken yet,” Ramalingam added. 

A Metro Water official said that the delay in providing connections booked under the ‘Azhaithal Inaippu’ scheme was to avoid roads being dug up during the monsoon. 

​“We have been asked not to dig roads until mid January. From Pongal, we will resume the works. Around 3,500 connections have been given so far,” he added.

“The ‘Illamthorum Inaippu’ scheme will also help improve the underground drainage system. Under this scheme, we ourselves identify areas that lack sewer connections, and urge the residents to apply,” he further said.

