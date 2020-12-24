Two booked under POCSO Act in Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Two men, including the father of a girl, were booked under POCSO Act, in separate incidents.

In the first incident, a 35-year-old man allegedly attempted to rape his nine-year-old daughter, in an inebriated condition on Tuesday.

He is from a gypsy community and makes his living by catching snakes.

“Based on a complaint from his wife, we arrested the man after which he confessed to the crime,” said a police officer.

He was remanded under judicial custody. In the second incident, a security guard of a girls hostel was arrested for allegedly raping a 12-year-old girl, a resident of the hostel.

On Tuesday night, the hostel in-charge had asked for the gate to be locked, at which time the security guard sexually assaulted the girl, said the police.

​An All Women Police booked the man under POCSO Act and remanded him in judicial custody.