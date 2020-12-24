Two booked under POCSO Act in Chennai

CHENNAI: Two men, including the father of a girl, were booked under POCSO Act, in separate incidents.
In the first incident, a 35-year-old man allegedly attempted to rape his nine-year-old daughter, in an inebriated condition on Tuesday.
He is from a gypsy community and makes his living by catching snakes.
“Based on a complaint from his wife, we arrested the man after which he confessed to the crime,” said a police officer.
He was remanded under judicial custody. In the second incident, a security guard of a girls hostel was arrested for allegedly raping a 12-year-old girl, a resident of the hostel.
On Tuesday night, the hostel in-charge had asked for the gate to be locked, at which time the security guard sexually assaulted the girl, said the police.
An All Women Police booked the man under POCSO Act and remanded him in judicial custody.