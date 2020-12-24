Where the old bell tolls in Chennai this Christmas

Roshne Balasubramanian By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: For Patricia L, a 66-year-old resident of Poonamallee and the family matriarch, visiting the local church every Sunday with her eight-odd-member family was her favourite part of the week — one that she’s now deprived of, due to the pandemic. “I used to gather them all in the morning and head to the church. Masses, meeting friends and extended family used to give me immense positivity.

Christmas celebrations at the church too used to be one to remember — carols, Parish dinners, midnight services and confessions…but now, I am at home, streaming the YouTube channel of our church, virtually attending the services. My grandchildren attend it along with me as we are the vulnerable group, while my children visit the church. This year, Christmas is going to be different from how I’ve celebrated in the past 60-odd-years,” sighs Patricia, echoing the thoughts of several senior citizens sharing her faith. Having opened its doors to the public in July after the government’s announcement, some of the oldest churches in the city have been adapting to the requirements of our newly-tailored reality.

Now, with Christmas only a day away, the reverends and volunteers of these age-old institutions are looking at different ways to keep up long-standing traditions while functioning as a support system for many and taking the leap of faith with sanitisers and other social distancing protocols.

In the habit of giving

Clad in shades of red, white and black, the choir group of St Thomas English Church, an ins t i tut ion wi th a 170-odd-year-old history, sings verses from the Silent Night in unison. As the camera moves, showing us the 20-oddmember ensemble, the sweetsounding song on YouTube reaches our ears through the speakers of our phone.

“Since this time physical house-tohouse caroling is not possible, our church choir has been performing carols on Zoom and we are also screening recorded versions of it on our YouTube channel,” shares Paul Sudhakar, rector of the church built by the British at Santhome in 1842. This year, instead of curating a traditional Christmas campfire and Parish dinner, the church has decided to allocate the funds to help underprivileged people affected by the pandemic.

“Three months ago, as part of the relief for COVID-19, we distributed dry rations and other essentials worth Rs 3 lakh to a few villages, including Goonipalayam. We are also associated with a school that teaches children with hearing impairment and, usually, during Christmas, we spend the day with them and distribute gifts. This year, with all the children sent back home due to the pandemic, we decided to put the funds for another good cause and help the villagers in Sengundram.

Earlier this week, about 24 members from the church visited the village, spent a day with them and provided a total of 150-odd villagers, including children between ages two to 16 with clothes. We all had lunch together, distributed cakes to the families and made our way back. Though we share our fortune with the needy every year, this time, the joy of giving has got new meaning because of the pandemic,” he shares. The CSI Missionary Chapel, which turned 201 this month, has also taken its prayer services and carols online, adapting to changing times and the needs of its members.

“This year has been tough on people across the globe. The senior citizens have, despite the relaxations, been wary of stepping out due to the risk it poses. So, for all the senior citizens at home, catching glimpses of the prayer services albeit being virtual has given them something to look forward to,” shares Samuel Prabhakar, Presbyter of the church, which was founded by the London Missionary Society in 1819, adding that the church’s newage facilities and equipment have helped them tide through the pandemic, without compromising on their two-centuryold traditions.

“Last year, as part of our bicentenary celebrations, we renovated the entire building and also bought a camera and other equipment to record and live-stream the service online. When the churches were closed during the lockdown, these facilities that we had, enabled us to continue our online services without missing it even for a single day. Now, we have both online and offline services.

This year, besides the services, we will continue to distribute clothes to widows in need of help, orphans and the impoverished. We have only cancelled our gatherings which used to include gift distribution, snacks, high-tea and dinner, and instead are focusing on the better good of the society,” he shares. During the lockdown, the Missionary Chapel also offered several packets of food, dry ration and groceries to people, who had lost their jobs including housemaids, migrant labourers, auto-rickshaw drivers and those working in petty shops.

“It’s been a time of giving back to society, kindling the truest essence of festivals and celebrations. Since the church is open all days, we take all measures to ensure the safety of the congregation. Only two people are allowed to sit per bench, we ensure everyone sanitises their hand. In case someone isn’t wearing a mask, we provide them with it. Our celebrations are simple but full of heart this time,” he adds.

There for the patrons

While prudence and caution seem to be taking precedence this year, some of the oldest shrines in the city including the Luz church (established in 1516) and the St Thomas Mount Shrine, a 16th-century church, have also taken it upon themselves to offer counselling and emotional support to its members and visitors. Rector and Parish priest of the Luz shrine (Church of our Lady of Light), Peter Thumma shares how such times of uncertainty have in ways, pushed people to seek paths that provide hope and assurance of a better future.

“With the church open every day, I observe people coming in to not just offer a prayer or seek answers to their worries but to just hear words of hope. Since we have an open space outside the shrine, those who come here ensure they soak in the quiet and calm that the place has to offer while interacting with fellow visitors for a while before leaving. Such interactions and connections are important. Haven’t we all at some point of the lockdown and pandemic looked for light in one way or the other? The church, true to its name has been providing people with just that…light and hope,” he shares.

The shrine, to avoid crowding of its premises on the Eve and day of Christmas has set up a system to ensure social distancing. “The mass, carol and confession will happen in three parts and the members will be divided into three zones. So, each zone will attend a specific service, giving ample space for people to practice all SOPs. The volunteers will set up chairs outside the shrine and sanitise it at regular intervals. Thermal scanners will also be set up. We have dialled down the other celebrations, focusing on ensuring safety and also helping poor families and widows across the city with essentials,” he shares.

With the traditional midnight services standing cancelled in most churches, Fr Arulraj of St Thomas Mount tells that priests in the shrine have been exclusively offering to counsel to those who are feeling lost and in need of emotional support. “The pandemic, the cyclone and ripples of tragedy have hit people hard. Earlier, the shrine used to set up a largescale crib to depict the birth of the Christ. But this year, we are cutting down on it to support people in different ways.

With the shrine offering a beautiful view of the city and an open space, many have been visiting us to take some time off their otherwise hectic lifestyles. While here, they talk to us, share their difficulties and our priests offer them counselling. At this point, many are in isolation and stuck in unfamiliar situations. All they are looking for is a patient ear and comforting words.

We, as an age-old shrine are looking to ease their worries in ways we can,” shares the rector. The church has also been offering a portion of its monetary collection to the Chengalpet Rural Development Society as part of its outreach activity and for Christmas, will be contributing rice, dal, clothes and other provisions.

The brighter side

For those at the San Thome Church-Cathedral, a minor basilica built by Portuguese explorers, over the tomb of Saint Thomas, this year’s celebration is all about being mindful and meaningful. “The coronavirus pandemic may mean that Christmas won’t look the same as it usually does, but Cathedral as a community of the faithful has already begun its celebration with positive initiatives. Considering the lockdown, there is no carol singing in the streets but an hour of carol singing is done inside the Church as a part of the paraliturgical celebration. The timings of the holy masses have been rescheduled according to standard operating procedures of the government,” notes Alexander Alphonse, assistant Parish priest of the Cathedral.

Considering the safety of the people and not compromising the traditional faith, the Cathedral, he reports, has planned to have simple decorations including the depiction of the birth of Jesus. “We are looking to provide a clean and green ambience for the people to pray well. Leaving behind the extravagant celebration, the Cathedral has involved itself in social activities. As well-advised by our Archbishop, we have identified poor families who are in abject poverty and have planned to help them to have a sustainable source of income by enabling them to start small-scale businesses,” he details.

​With most members of the popular St Mary’s church above 70, the office, despite its regular service on Christmas day, is anticipating the shrine to be nothing but thinly populated. “With the pandemic still lurking, the churches haven’t been recommending senior citizens and children to visit the church. With many elderly leading isolated lives, our Reverend Florence Lawrence calls them once in a while to check in on them, offering her thoughts and prayers. Besides this, the church has chalked a plan to help the residents of two slums in Annai Sathya Nagar and Sathya Vani Muthu Nagar,” says John Collison of the 17th century church at Fort St George. The St George’s Cathedral and Saint Lazarus Church too, despite a scarce footfall, are exercising their faith and spirituality in other ways.

Reverend YF Bosco of St Lazarus tells that the office has been suggesting members and visitors prepare extra food in their kitchens on the day of Christmas and to pack and distribute them to the needy in and around their area. “Some buy essentials and groceries and give it to the church and we distribute it to those in need. Though the church doors are open, people haven’t been coming in large numbers. But, we are now focused on containing the spread of the virus and this is, perhaps, best for now,” he says.

Christmas day services

St Thomas English Church, Santhome, 8 am

CSI Missionary Chapel, Purasaiwalkam December 25: 5 am and 9 am

Luz Church, 7 am

St Thomas Mount Shrine 7 am, 8.30 am, 10 am, 12 pm, 6 pm

St Mary’s Church 7 am and 9 am

St George Cathedral 6.30 am, 7.30 am and 9 am

St Lazarus church 6 am, 7.30 am, 9.15 am and 10.30 am