Advocate cites non-existent HC order to stop eviction

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Madras High Court has initiated suo motu contempt proceedings against a lawyer on charges of attempting to stall an eviction proceedings by misleading police that the court had revoked its eviction order. During a recent hearing, it came to the notice of the court that one advocate P Bagyalakshmi had written a letter to an inspector of police stating that the police could not carry out the eviction of residents of an employee quarters as the high court had subsequently revoked its order.

Taking strong objection to this, Justice P Velmurugan said the action of the advocate is an ‘abuse of process of Court’ and initiated contempt proceedings against her. The issue pertains to Justice P Velmurugan having passed the eviction order on December 3 against the unauthorised occupants of IDPL employees township.

It was alleged that several of the employees were subletting their employee quarters to others by taking rent. The Commissioner allotted a team of officials to evict the unauthorized occupants, and accordingly they also began the eviction process. The advocate P Bagyalakshmi is said to have misled the local inspector of police through a letter stating that the order passed by the high court on December 3 has been revoked by the court on December 4, and the order could not be enforced by the Commissioner of Police.

The advocate’s letter is dated December 19. The advocate’s letter read, “When there is no order at all as on date and stay of eviction is granted, you cannot proceed further kindly reconsider.” This came to the notice of the high court bench during the hearing on December 21. The court noted that it had not revoked its earlier order, and it was suo motu initiating contempt proceedings against the advocate. The court directed the Registry to place this matter before the Chief Justice for getting appropriate orders.