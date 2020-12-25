Traffic Ramasamy moves HC against officials for sloppy construction of drains

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Activist Traffic Ramasamy has moved Madras High Court seeking action against officials of Chennai Corporation, Public Works Department (PWD) and others in charge of maintenance of sloppy storm water drains. He stated that the alleged negligence of the officials caused the deaths of a woman and her daughter recently in Nolambur.

According to the petitioner, action should be initiated against the officials, who are authorities concerned for maintaining storm water drains that led to the death of the duo, and compensation be collected from them to pay to the family members of the victims.

The two-member bench of justices M Sathyanarayanan and R Hemalatha, recording the submissions made by the petitioner, said that the court has already suo motu initiated proceedings over the compensation for the family. The court also tagged the plea moved by Ramasamy and adjourned it to January 19.