A margazhi medley for digital rasikas

CHENNAI: “A couple of years ago, on Christmas, the afternoon slot in which I performed for The Madras Music Academy was houseful. I could see the rasikas spread across the hall and balcony, nodding their head delightfully.

Little did I know that two years down the line, I would be performing in front of an empty hall with cameramen and technicians,” recalls Carnatic vocalist R Ashwath Narayanan, over a telephonic chat after his live performance as part of The Madras Music Academy’s 94th Annual Concerts on Christmas.

Accompanied by Parur MS Ananthakrishnan on violin and Burra Sriram on mridangam, Ashwath started on a light note with Sithama Mayama by the great saint Thyagaraja. It was followed by Manasa Guruguha by Muthuswamy Dikshitar, Brochevarevarura in raga Khamas, a Viruttam by Arunagirinathar and concluded with Manadhirkugandhadhu by V Sankara Iyer.

“I had to keep the song list simple and crisp to capture the attention of the audience. As artistes, we also enjoyed the privilege of occupying the whole stage for the concert. The Academy took all precautions to ensure we were safe. Having performed seven live concerts this season, I have been receiving an overwhelming response from rasikas worldwide,” explains Ashwath.

This year’s Margazhi season has forced aspiring and seasoned musicians to understand the power of online platforms and use it effectively to engage a larger audience, he notes. “We will soon learn to tap the platform differently and not just use it for concerts,” he adds.

The evening also offered performances by vocalist V Venkatanagarajan accompanied by Sayee Rakshith on violin and T Nikshith on mridangam; sisters Ranjani and Gayatri accompanied by L Ramakrishnan on violin, N Manoj Siva on mridangam and Anirudh Athreya on kanjira; and vainika Jayanthi Kumaresh accompanied by KU Jayachandra Rao on mridangam and Trichy S Krishnaswamy on ghatam.

(For details and to attend concerts, visit: musicacademymadras2020.eventvirtually.com)