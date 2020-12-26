A merry start to margazhi

Roshne Balasubramanian By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Watching the curtains at the Madras Music Academy (MMA) being drawn open — albeit virtually, after ten months — reminded me of the quote, ‘Life finds a way’, from an iconic Hollywood movie. Amid a pandemic that has been waging an intangible war on the world’s population, the 93-year-old Academy too has found a way to carry its legacy forward.

Serving rasikas across the globe a delightful menu of Carnatic music and arts on a new-age digital plate (supported by HCL Concerts), the Academy inaugurated its age-old offering — the 94th Annual Concerts on Thursday. The merry sound of mangala isai, lotus motifs and socially-distanced platforms for the artistes to perform, and the brightly-lit stage of MMA welcomed me — its present, yet invisible digital rasika. As the Advanced School of Carnatic Music students presented a divine rendition of Nadha Thanumanisham, I was joined by 100-odd rasikas, who were, perhaps, logging into the inaugural function from across the globe. Addressing the ‘gathering’, N Murali, president of the Academy said, “MMA has remained in the forefront of the field of performing arts for over nine decades.

The famed December music season started by the institution, has grown to be one of the world’s largest classical music festivals. In times like this, we have tried to do our bit by extending financial support to artistes. Through our digital foray made possible through HCL Concerts, we hope to make the virtual offering an experience that’s on par or close to the physical festival.” Roshni Nadar Malhotra, chief guest and chairperson of HCL Technologies, declared the festival open.

“This has been an unprecedented year, which has forced people to stay at home, and brought cultural events to a halt. However, through interactive digital media and tech tools, we have transcended geographical boundaries and time zones,” she said. She also noted the Academy’s ability to transform itself and adapt to the new reality in such a short period. “I am excited to witness the next era of the Academy’s legacy,” she added.

The first day of the concert featured a sublime nadaswaram performance by Sembanarkoil SRGS Mohandass accompanied by Mylai K Selvam (nadaswaram) , Rameshwaram TB Radhakrishnan (tavil) and Swamimalai C Gurunathan (tavil), and a vocal concert featuring Kunnakkudi M Balamurali Krishna, BC Ganesh Prasad (violin), Tiruchy B Harikumar (mrindhangam) and B Sree Sundarkumar (kanjira).

An engaging episode of The Many Facets of the Academy, which encapsulated MMA’s history (dating back to the All India Congress Session held in Madras in 1927), by V Sriram, secretary of the Academy, gave us a peek into its music heritage. “There will be 19 such episodes, covering different aspects of the institution, hosted in between concerts,” added Murali.

For details and to attend the concerts, visit: musicacademymadras2020. eventvirtually.com