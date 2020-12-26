STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Chennai to soon manage wastes better

Though Sholinganallur population is around 4 lakh, the STP here is only capable of handling 18 KLD.

Published: 26th December 2020 03:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th December 2020 03:59 AM   |  A+A-

plastic ban, banned

(Photo | Express Illustrations)

By KV Navya
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Besides rushing the launch of a 54 kilo litres per day (KLD) sewage treatment plant (STP), the Chennai Metro Water Supply and Sewerage Board has floated tenders to buy more sewer tankers and expand decanting capacity in other STPs, to enhance waste management in Sholinganallur along Old Mahabalipuram Road Following the implementation of these measures, residents near OMR and IT firms in Sholinganallur will spend less money for clearing septic tanks and disposing sewage. 

Though Sholinganallur population is around 4 lakh, the STP here is only capable of handling 18 KLD. So, trucks collect waste from OMR and empty them at Perungudi STP, which can handle six times more sewage. 

However, the Perungudi facility has only 20 decanting points, where trucks can dispose off wastes. So, each truck has to wait minimum of 15 to 20 minutes for their turn. As a result, traffic along Corporation Road, which connects Sholinganallur with Perungudi, gets choked round the clock. 

Even the Private Sewage Lorry Owners Association’s repeated requests to the Corporation to repair the road here have not been addressed till date. In this situation, the CMWSSB has increased the number of decanting points at Perungudi STP. Moreover, 20 sewer trucks will soon be added to its existing vehicle fleet.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chennai waste management
India Matters
Superstar Rajinikanth (File | EPS)
Actor Rajinikanth's health 'progressing well' but blood pressure still 'high'
(Image for representation) Scientists working at a Pharmaceuticals facility in for efforts on an experimental coronavirus antibody drug. (File Photo | AP)
UK scientists trial instant immunity antibody drug treatment for COVID-19
For representational purposes
Is the coriander in your kitchen affecting your health?
For representational purposes (File Photo | AP)
‘Jhatka’ or ‘halal’ display to become must for eateries in south Delhi shops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Arya Rajendran (Photo: Special arrangement)
21-year-old BSc student Arya Rajendran to become Kerala's youngest Mayor
Actor and Politician Rajinikanth (File Photo | EPS)
Superstar Rajinikanth hospitalised in Hyderabad due to high blood pressure
Gallery
A man dressed as Santa riding a bike on GST road in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
A pandemic Christmas: Masked up devotees attend mass, follow social distancing norms
The first-ever Filmfare Awards for OTT platforms were announced a few days back. Check out the complete list of winners.
Manoj Bajpayee to Mithila Palkar: Here are winners of the Filmfare OTT Awards 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp