Chennai to soon manage wastes better

KV Navya By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Besides rushing the launch of a 54 kilo litres per day (KLD) sewage treatment plant (STP), the Chennai Metro Water Supply and Sewerage Board has floated tenders to buy more sewer tankers and expand decanting capacity in other STPs, to enhance waste management in Sholinganallur along Old Mahabalipuram Road Following the implementation of these measures, residents near OMR and IT firms in Sholinganallur will spend less money for clearing septic tanks and disposing sewage.

Though Sholinganallur population is around 4 lakh, the STP here is only capable of handling 18 KLD. So, trucks collect waste from OMR and empty them at Perungudi STP, which can handle six times more sewage.

However, the Perungudi facility has only 20 decanting points, where trucks can dispose off wastes. So, each truck has to wait minimum of 15 to 20 minutes for their turn. As a result, traffic along Corporation Road, which connects Sholinganallur with Perungudi, gets choked round the clock.

Even the Private Sewage Lorry Owners Association’s repeated requests to the Corporation to repair the road here have not been addressed till date. In this situation, the CMWSSB has increased the number of decanting points at Perungudi STP. Moreover, 20 sewer trucks will soon be added to its existing vehicle fleet.