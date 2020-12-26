STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

CMRL holds trial run on phase-1 metro line in North Chennai, will open it for public by January

According to a statement from CMRL, the trial run covered 9 kilometres up and down, stopping at eight metro stations (six elevated and two underground)

Published: 26th December 2020 03:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th December 2020 04:41 PM   |  A+A-

Once open, the six km elevated stretch of the nine km stretch will give commuters a view of the north Chennai coast while commuting (Photo | Special arrangement)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Chennai Metro Rail on Saturday successfully performed the diesel locomotive trial run on the 9-kilometre phase-1 extension stretch from Washermenpet to Wimco Nagar.

According to a statement from CMRL, the trial run covered 9 kilometres up and down, stopping at eight metro stations (six elevated and two underground).

Presently, almost 90 percent of the work on the phase-1 stretch has been completed and the line is expected to open for the public by January.

“The installation of various systems including ballast-less track, overhead electrification, signaling, tunnel ventilation, HVAC, platform screen doors and automatic fare collection gates is underway,” said the statement.

The Metro is also expected to give a green makeover to the medium lanes by planting various plants which would grow on the shade.

Once open, the six km elevated stretch of the nine km stretch will give commuters a view of the north Chennai coast while commuting.

The Metro has also floated tenders for Digital Route Display Requirements for setting up LCD TVs and audio systems for announcements in the trains and stations. 

The phase-1 extension was supposed to be inaugurated in 2020 but the construction work got delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. A total of 10 more trains would be added for the extension, which is being built at a cost of Rs 3770 crores.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
chennai metro CMRL chennai
India Matters
Superstar Rajinikanth (File | EPS)
Actor Rajinikanth's health 'progressing well' but blood pressure still 'high'
(Image for representation) Scientists working at a Pharmaceuticals facility in for efforts on an experimental coronavirus antibody drug. (File Photo | AP)
UK scientists trial instant immunity antibody drug treatment for COVID-19
For representational purposes
Is the coriander in your kitchen affecting your health?
For representational purposes (File Photo | AP)
‘Jhatka’ or ‘halal’ display to become must for eateries in south Delhi shops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image for representational purpose only (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Good News! After six months, India sees lowest daily COVID19 cases
For representational purposes. (Photo | AP)
WATCH | India trains workforce for COVID19 vaccine rollout
Gallery
The International Cricket Council on Sunday announced the ODI Team of the Decade. Check out the cricketers who made it to the list. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma: Check out ICC's ODI Team of the Decade
The International Cricket Council on Sunday announced the T20I Team of the Decade. Check out the cricketers who made it to the list. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to MS Dhoni: Check out ICC's T20I Team of the Decade
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp