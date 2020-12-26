CMRL holds trial run on phase-1 metro line in North Chennai, will open it for public by January

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Chennai Metro Rail on Saturday successfully performed the diesel locomotive trial run on the 9-kilometre phase-1 extension stretch from Washermenpet to Wimco Nagar.

According to a statement from CMRL, the trial run covered 9 kilometres up and down, stopping at eight metro stations (six elevated and two underground).

Presently, almost 90 percent of the work on the phase-1 stretch has been completed and the line is expected to open for the public by January.

Watch | Chennai Metro Rail successfully performs locomotive trial run in 9 km phase 1 extension stretch between Washermenpet and Wimco Nagar in North Chennai. The stretch is expected to open by January end. Video: @cmrlofficial . @xpresstn @NewIndianXpress pic.twitter.com/2kNgb0D6rf — Omjasvin M D (@omjasvinMD) December 26, 2020

“The installation of various systems including ballast-less track, overhead electrification, signaling, tunnel ventilation, HVAC, platform screen doors and automatic fare collection gates is underway,” said the statement.

The Metro is also expected to give a green makeover to the medium lanes by planting various plants which would grow on the shade.

Once open, the six km elevated stretch of the nine km stretch will give commuters a view of the north Chennai coast while commuting.

The Metro has also floated tenders for Digital Route Display Requirements for setting up LCD TVs and audio systems for announcements in the trains and stations.

The phase-1 extension was supposed to be inaugurated in 2020 but the construction work got delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. A total of 10 more trains would be added for the extension, which is being built at a cost of Rs 3770 crores.