AR constable from Cuddalore found dead in Periamet lodge, suicide note retrieved

A suicide note has been retrieved in which Suresh allegedly stated that nobody is responsible for his decision.

Published: 27th December 2020 03:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th December 2020 03:43 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  A 26-year-old armed reserve constable was found dead in a private lodge in Periamet in the wee hours of Saturday. The police said the deceased was identified as A Suresh, a native of Cuddalore district. He stayed in the police barracks at Pudupet.

“On Wednesday, he checked into a lodge in Periamet and was not seen since then by the staff at the lodge. His door was locked from inside. On Friday night, when a foul smell emanated from his room, the staff alerted the Periamet police around 12.30 am and the door was opened in the presence of police,” said police. Suresh was found dead on the bed, next to a bottle of poison and sleeping pills.

A suicide note has been retrieved in which Suresh allegedly stated that nobody is responsible for his decision. The body was sent to the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital. A case has been registered and an investigation is on. The police suspect he ended his life due to a family dispute.

