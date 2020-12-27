‘Notices served against illegal constructions in Royapuram’

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Chennai Corporation has informed the Madras High Court that notices have been issued against 5,674 unauthorised and illegal constructions that have sprung up in Royapuram zone. The court directed the corporation to sent notices against all illegal constructions in civic body limits. The issue pertains to a plea moved by advocate N Rukmangathan seeking action against 5,674 unauthorized constructions that sprung up in Royapuram zone.

The petitioner submitted documented evidence obtained through RT I, stating that Corporation authorities adopted a blatant selective approach in taking action against illegal constructions in Royapuram. “Out of the 5,674 unauthorised constructions, Stop Work notices were issued to only 1,191 deviations under the Town and Country Planning Act, 1971, and action was initiated only against 115 of them,” he added.

In response, the State told the two-member bench of justices M Sathyanarayanan and R Hemalatha that notices were already served and necessary action will be initiated soon. However, the bench observed that the unauthorised constructions and deviations exist across the city and the corporation should initiate action across all zones. The court adjourned the plea to February 5.