STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

‘Notices served against illegal constructions in Royapuram’

The Chennai Corporation has informed the Madras High Court that notices have been issued against 5,674 unauthorised and illegal constructions that have sprung up in Royapuram zone.

Published: 27th December 2020 04:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th December 2020 04:39 AM   |  A+A-

Madras High Court

The Madras High Court (File Photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Chennai Corporation has informed the Madras High Court that notices have been issued against 5,674 unauthorised and illegal constructions that have sprung up in Royapuram zone. The court directed the corporation to sent notices against all illegal constructions in civic body limits. The issue pertains to a plea moved by advocate N Rukmangathan seeking action against 5,674 unauthorized constructions that sprung up in Royapuram zone.

The petitioner submitted documented evidence obtained through RT I, stating that Corporation authorities adopted a blatant selective approach in taking action against illegal constructions in Royapuram. “Out of the 5,674 unauthorised constructions, Stop Work notices were issued to only 1,191 deviations under the Town and Country Planning Act, 1971, and action was initiated only against 115 of them,” he added.

In response, the State told the two-member bench of justices M Sathyanarayanan and R Hemalatha that notices were already served and necessary action will be initiated soon. However, the bench observed that the unauthorised constructions and deviations exist across the city and the corporation should initiate action across all zones. The court adjourned the plea to February 5.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
illegal construction Royapuram Madras High Court
India Matters
Superstar Rajinikanth (File | EPS)
Actor Rajinikanth's health 'progressing well' but blood pressure still 'high'
(Image for representation) Scientists working at a Pharmaceuticals facility in for efforts on an experimental coronavirus antibody drug. (File Photo | AP)
UK scientists trial instant immunity antibody drug treatment for COVID-19
For representational purposes
Is the coriander in your kitchen affecting your health?
For representational purposes (File Photo | AP)
‘Jhatka’ or ‘halal’ display to become must for eateries in south Delhi shops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image for representational purpose only (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Good News! After six months, India sees lowest daily COVID19 cases
For representational purposes. (Photo | AP)
WATCH | India trains workforce for COVID19 vaccine rollout
Gallery
The International Cricket Council on Sunday announced the ODI Team of the Decade. Check out the cricketers who made it to the list. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma: Check out ICC's ODI Team of the Decade
The International Cricket Council on Sunday announced the T20I Team of the Decade. Check out the cricketers who made it to the list. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to MS Dhoni: Check out ICC's T20I Team of the Decade
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp