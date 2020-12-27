RTI applications: Santhanam’s love letter to activism

OMJASVIN M D By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Activism is selective and a ‘phase’ for some. Whereas, for people like Santhanam, it is a way of life. The method of activism that he chose was filing RTI applications and enhancing transparency and governmental accountability through the information shared. The civic and RTI activist, who turned 83 this week, believes that age is no barrier for activism and one can strive to make a difference in society at any point in life. Being a relentless activist for 50 years, nothing stops Santhanam from filing pleas under RTI Act and soliciting information for the public.

He begins, “During cyclone Nivar, I filed an RTI to TNEB, asking them for details on the number of electrocutions in the city during monsoons. To my surprise, I received 40 replies. It was unbelievable.” He has filed more than 2,500 RTI pleas so far. “They also sent me the details of animals that died due to electrocution,” he adds. His RTI journey in 2020 does not simply end there. He has filed around 50 RTI pleas to the railways, police, and local panchayats, even during the pandemic.

Santhanam says he had to largely stay at home due to the Covid-19 situation, and despite age being against his side, he continued to fill up RTI applications. Although replies were delayed, officials are responding to all my applications now, he proudly says. Starting a career as a sales representative, Santhanam’s ‘activist life’ began to shape up in the 1960s, when he shifted from Tondiarpet to Chrompet, where, he says there was no road, drinking water, and garbage collection facilities.

His enthusiasm and commitment to question officials and write petitions continues even at this age. “I helped supply 1,000 masks to Chrompet GH, 3,000 litres of sanitiser to the public, and we raised up to `3.5 lakh to distribute food in the locality,” he lists among his Covid- time contributions. “We arranged various provisions for auto drivers, barbers, and priests, among many other people, as they suffered the most during the pandemic,” adds Santhanam.

Encounter with Arignar Anna

Santhanam had an early exposure to activism due to his perseverance in making government of ficials reply to a common man’s questions. “In the late 1960s, my house in Chrompet came under government acquisition. I wrote 14 letters continuously to the then chief minister of Tamil Nadu, CN Anna Durai, to exempt my land from the acquisition exercise,” he elaborates. He says that the CM finally recognised him with his 14th letter and called him to the Secretariat.

“I was surprised that the CM wanted to see me,” he beams. “It was a brief meeting of five minutes. CM Anna Durai asked me, ‘Did you think it would take 14 letters for me to recognise your issue? I appreciate your perseverance and I exempt your land from acquisition’,” Santhanam recalls. He notes that that was the moment he decided to get into activism.

“It was at that moment that I understood the power of repeated questioning,” says the 83-year-old. Since then, the activist has been behind several waterbody restoration projects, removal of encroachments, highlighting issues of bad roads, poor infrastructure in government hospitals, etc. “Due to my RTI-plea filing skill, many people from the media approach me. I file RTIs only to share it to the media,” says Santhanam, who was also awarded the ‘Civic Crusader Award’ by the Express Group in the early 2000s.

He says that when he questioned the encroachments in a nearby lake and filed petitions, he was attacked by goons. “I spent a few months in hospital and returned only to fight. I was awarded by Express for that,” he says. The octogenarian has also trained 150 youngsters to file RTI pleas. “Democr a cy be g ins when the government acknowledges petitions from its people,” he says. His message for all is, “Don’t blame the darkness; at least light a candle.”