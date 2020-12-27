Two die as truck falls into eight-feet deep pit

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Two men died and two persons, including a 13-yearold boy, suffered injuries after a truck fell into a eight-feet deep pit and turned turtle near Maduranthakam on Saturday.

When agricultural labourers were returning to Neelamangalam village via a lake bed, the truck they were travelling in fell into the pit.

“Upon alert by passersby, 108 ambulance crew reached the spot and declared Mahavishnu (20) and Naveen (20) dead. Govindan (13) and Harish, who sustained severe injuries, were rushed to Chengalpattu Government Hospital.