STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

A local concert for a global audience

The scintillating concert was followed by a divine rendition of Varna Mukha in Hamsadhwani — the work of pioneer music composer Koteeswara Iyer.

Published: 28th December 2020 03:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th December 2020 03:45 AM   |  A+A-

Artistes performing on day-3 of Music Academy’s annual concerts

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The mellifluous strains of the tanpura pulled us into vocalist S Sowmya’s performance on day 3 of Madras Music Academy’s 94th annual concerts (digital). A rendition of Era napai inta cauka in ragam Todi, composed by Carnatic music composer and singer Patnam Subramania Iyer, marked the beginning of the Sangita Kalanidhi recipient’s 90-minute-long kutcheri.

The scintillating concert was followed by a divine rendition of Varna Mukha in Hamsadhwani — the work of pioneer music composer Koteeswara Iyer. Accompanied by Embar S Kannan on the violin, Neyveli R Narayanan on the mridangam and HP Prasanna on the ghatam, the singer also went on to perform Arunachala Natham Smarami, among other songs, presenting a musical feast to the rasikas.

Talking to CE, the artiste said, “The inevitable changes have pushed performers across the globe to adapt to the new reality. It’s an entirely different experience when you are not performing to a live audience. However, the impeccable arrangements that were made by the Academy — from the aesthetic stage setting to wonderful lighting and acoustics — made it favourable for all the artistes to give their best.

Through the digital concert, we have been able to reach people from across the globe.” With the arts taking the digital route, Sowmya shared that she missed attending the myriad lec-dems that are conducted as part of the December music season. “Attended by music students, rasikas, researchers and scholars, these academic sessions have a lot to offer. Besides missing performing for a live audience, I also miss attending these lec-dems,” she added.

The day also featured performances of Vishnudev Namboothiri (vocal) accompanied by Shraddha Ravindran on violin and BS Prashanth on mridhangam; JB Sruthi Sagar on flute with KP Nandini on the violin and R Akshay Ram on mridhangam, and Sangita Kalanidhi Sanjay Subrahmanyan accompanied by S Varadarajan (violin) Neyveli B Venkatesh (mridangam) and Bangalore B Rajasekar (Moharsing).

For details, visit: musicacademymadras2020. eventvirtually.com

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
S Sowmya Madras Music Academy
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Karnataka may expect Covid-19 surge in coming weeks, says task force
A man reacts as a health worker takes his nasal swab sample to test for COVID-19 in Jammu, India, Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020. (Photo | AP)
COVID making itself antibody resistant? India already has 19 variants of coronavirus
The International Cricket Council on Sunday announced the ODI Team of the Decade. Check out the cricketers who made it to the list. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma: Check out ICC's ODI Team of the Decade
Anti-corruption crusader Anna Hazare (File | AP)
Anna Hazare threatens to launch his 'last protest' for farmers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's renowned sexpert Dr Mahinder Watsa dies at 96 in Mumbai
Tribute 2020: Remembering Irrfan Khan, Kobe Bryant, Rishi Kapoor, SPB, Sushant Singh Rajput, others
Gallery
The International Cricket Council on Sunday announced the ODI Team of the Decade. Check out the cricketers who made it to the list. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma: Check out ICC's ODI Team of the Decade
The International Cricket Council on Sunday announced the T20I Team of the Decade. Check out the cricketers who made it to the list. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to MS Dhoni: Check out ICC's T20I Team of the Decade
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp