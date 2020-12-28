STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Chennai Corporation staffer fined Rs 25K for not providing information under RTI Act

Public Information Officer M Victor Gnanaraj failed to provide information sought by anti-corruption NGO Arappor Iyakkam under the RTI Act.

Published: 28th December 2020 07:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th December 2020 07:50 PM   |  A+A-

Chennai Corporation building

Chennai Corporation building (File photo | EPS)

By Omjasvin MD
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu State Information Commission has fined a Chennai Corporation staffer Rs 25,000 for failing to provide information under the RTI Act to a city-based NGO.

According to the order, M Victor Gnanaraj, who was the public information officer and an executive engineer of Bus Route Roads, was fined after he refused to provide information sought by anti-corruption NGO Arappor Iyakkam under the RTI Act.

The Commission has also directed the Corporation Commissioner to take disciplinary action against superintendent engineer of bus route roads K Vijayakumar for dereliction of duty.

Arappor Iyakkam had filed an RTI to the Bus Route Roads department in 2018, seeking tender information on the list of roads and rates finalized before and after negotiations.

“After 2.5 years of no information, we hope this penalty and actions will at least act as a deterrent to all public information officers who violate the RTI Act and refuse information to citizens,” said
Arappor Convenor Jayaram Venkatesan.

The Commission has directed the civic body to take necessary action within three months of receiving the order.

When contacted by The New Indian Express, Corporation Commissioner G Prakash said the issue would be discussed in detail and necessary action will follow accordingly.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chennai Corporation RTI Arappor Iyakkam
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Karnataka may expect Covid-19 surge in coming weeks, says task force
A man reacts as a health worker takes his nasal swab sample to test for COVID-19 in Jammu, India, Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020. (Photo | AP)
COVID making itself antibody resistant? India already has 19 variants of coronavirus
The International Cricket Council on Sunday announced the ODI Team of the Decade. Check out the cricketers who made it to the list. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma: Check out ICC's ODI Team of the Decade
Anti-corruption crusader Anna Hazare (File | AP)
Anna Hazare threatens to launch his 'last protest' for farmers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's renowned sexpert Dr Mahinder Watsa dies at 96 in Mumbai
Tribute 2020: Remembering Irrfan Khan, Kobe Bryant, Rishi Kapoor, SPB, Sushant Singh Rajput, others
Gallery
The International Cricket Council on Sunday announced the ODI Team of the Decade. Check out the cricketers who made it to the list. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma: Check out ICC's ODI Team of the Decade
The International Cricket Council on Sunday announced the T20I Team of the Decade. Check out the cricketers who made it to the list. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to MS Dhoni: Check out ICC's T20I Team of the Decade
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp