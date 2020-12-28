Chennai Corporation staffer fined Rs 25K for not providing information under RTI Act

Omjasvin MD By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu State Information Commission has fined a Chennai Corporation staffer Rs 25,000 for failing to provide information under the RTI Act to a city-based NGO.

According to the order, M Victor Gnanaraj, who was the public information officer and an executive engineer of Bus Route Roads, was fined after he refused to provide information sought by anti-corruption NGO Arappor Iyakkam under the RTI Act.

The Commission has also directed the Corporation Commissioner to take disciplinary action against superintendent engineer of bus route roads K Vijayakumar for dereliction of duty.

Arappor Iyakkam had filed an RTI to the Bus Route Roads department in 2018, seeking tender information on the list of roads and rates finalized before and after negotiations.

“After 2.5 years of no information, we hope this penalty and actions will at least act as a deterrent to all public information officers who violate the RTI Act and refuse information to citizens,” said

Arappor Convenor Jayaram Venkatesan.

The Commission has directed the civic body to take necessary action within three months of receiving the order.

When contacted by The New Indian Express, Corporation Commissioner G Prakash said the issue would be discussed in detail and necessary action will follow accordingly.