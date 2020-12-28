STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

ICF’s Vistadome coach cleared for next test

The coach, which has a glass ceiling to provide passengers a panoramic view, is likely to be used in popular tourist destinations.

Published: 28th December 2020 03:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th December 2020 03:40 AM   |  A+A-

As per railway norms, guard coaches are attached at the tail end.

As per railway norms, guard coaches are attached at the tail end.

By B Anbuselvan 
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The first Vistadome LHB coach for broad gauge (BG) lines has been cleared for a 180 kmph oscillation trial. The coach, which has a glass ceiling to provide passengers a panoramic view, is likely to be used in popular tourist destinations.

Two Vistadome Linke Hofmann Busch (LHB) coaches have been manufactured at the Integral Coach Factory (ICF) in Chennai. The first LHB BG coach underwent a squeeze test last month, in which its power motors’ pulling capacity was tested.

“Plans are afoot to make 10 Vistadome LHB coaches for BG lines. Two were rolled out recently, and eight more are to be completed by the end of March,” said a senior ICF official. The cost of production of each coach is estimated to be more than Rs 4 crore.

The luxurious Vistadome coaches were introduced in 2017 on the Visakhapatnam-Araku route. Currently, 13 Vistadome coaches are operated in various sections. Two are operated on broad gauge lines, while the rest are operated on narrow and metre gauge tracks in hill stations.

The first two Vistadome coaches were built on conventional ICF coaches, and for the first time, the ICF rolled out broad gauge LHB Vistadome coaches. The newly-designed Vistadome coach has a larger viewing area for tourists, including a glass roof and 44 seats for passengers.

As per railway norms, guard coaches are attached at the tail end. However, the railways relaxed norms to include Vistadome coaches behind the guard coach so passengers can get a panoramic view. “The seats can be rotated 180 degrees so passengers can face the direction of the train’s movement,” added the official.

80% of Chennai suburban services to be restored
About 80 per cent of Chennai suburban train services that were oper-ated before the lockdown will be operated from Monday. “The number of services will be increased 500. Barring a few services late at night and during non-peak hours, the rest will be restored,” said an official

What else is special about the luxurious coach

GPS-based Public Address-cum Passenger Information System (PAPIS)

  • Sunk-in type LED destination board
  • Stainless steel multi-tier luggage racks outside the passenger area
  • Mini pantry for refreshments
  • Service area with hot case, microwave oven, coffee maker, bottle cooler, refrigerator and wash basin
  • CCTV system
  • Aesthetically-designed interiors and FRP panelling
  • FRP modular toilets with pressurised flushing system and bio tanks
  • Aspiration-type automatic fire detection with alarm system for safe travel shots of Vistadome coaches and relevant features
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vistadome Broad gauge lines Vistadome LHB coach
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Karnataka may expect Covid-19 surge in coming weeks, says task force
A man reacts as a health worker takes his nasal swab sample to test for COVID-19 in Jammu, India, Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020. (Photo | AP)
COVID making itself antibody resistant? India already has 19 variants of coronavirus
The International Cricket Council on Sunday announced the ODI Team of the Decade. Check out the cricketers who made it to the list. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma: Check out ICC's ODI Team of the Decade
Anti-corruption crusader Anna Hazare (File | AP)
Anna Hazare threatens to launch his 'last protest' for farmers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's renowned sexpert Dr Mahinder Watsa dies at 96 in Mumbai
Tribute 2020: Remembering Irrfan Khan, Kobe Bryant, Rishi Kapoor, SPB, Sushant Singh Rajput, others
Gallery
The International Cricket Council on Sunday announced the ODI Team of the Decade. Check out the cricketers who made it to the list. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma: Check out ICC's ODI Team of the Decade
The International Cricket Council on Sunday announced the T20I Team of the Decade. Check out the cricketers who made it to the list. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to MS Dhoni: Check out ICC's T20I Team of the Decade
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp