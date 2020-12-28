ICF’s Vistadome coach cleared for next test

B Anbuselvan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The first Vistadome LHB coach for broad gauge (BG) lines has been cleared for a 180 kmph oscillation trial. The coach, which has a glass ceiling to provide passengers a panoramic view, is likely to be used in popular tourist destinations.

Two Vistadome Linke Hofmann Busch (LHB) coaches have been manufactured at the Integral Coach Factory (ICF) in Chennai. The first LHB BG coach underwent a squeeze test last month, in which its power motors’ pulling capacity was tested.

“Plans are afoot to make 10 Vistadome LHB coaches for BG lines. Two were rolled out recently, and eight more are to be completed by the end of March,” said a senior ICF official. The cost of production of each coach is estimated to be more than Rs 4 crore.

The luxurious Vistadome coaches were introduced in 2017 on the Visakhapatnam-Araku route. Currently, 13 Vistadome coaches are operated in various sections. Two are operated on broad gauge lines, while the rest are operated on narrow and metre gauge tracks in hill stations.

The first two Vistadome coaches were built on conventional ICF coaches, and for the first time, the ICF rolled out broad gauge LHB Vistadome coaches. The newly-designed Vistadome coach has a larger viewing area for tourists, including a glass roof and 44 seats for passengers.

As per railway norms, guard coaches are attached at the tail end. However, the railways relaxed norms to include Vistadome coaches behind the guard coach so passengers can get a panoramic view. “The seats can be rotated 180 degrees so passengers can face the direction of the train’s movement,” added the official.

80% of Chennai suburban services to be restored

About 80 per cent of Chennai suburban train services that were oper-ated before the lockdown will be operated from Monday. “The number of services will be increased 500. Barring a few services late at night and during non-peak hours, the rest will be restored,” said an official

What else is special about the luxurious coach

GPS-based Public Address-cum Passenger Information System (PAPIS)