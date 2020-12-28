Nigerian arrested in Thiruvanmiyur for possessing cocaine 

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 46-year-old Nigerian national was arrested in Thiruvanmiyur on Saturday night, allegedly for possessing 55 grams of cocaine. He was caught by a special team of the Adyar district police.

The accused, Alif Oluwasun Ibrahim, was nabbed based on a tip-off when he reached the Thiruvanmiyur bus terminus to board a bus to Puducherry.

He was allegedly planning to sell the cocaine, which was packed in 55 sachets.

Investigations revealed Alif Oluwasun often flies from Nigeria to Pune, where he buys cocaine in bulk before coming to Chennai by bus to sell each gram for Rs 6,000-10,000.

“He does not stay in Chennai, but delivers to those who place orders over the phone, and returns to Nigeria by flight,” said inspector Ramasundaram.