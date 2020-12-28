STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Nigerian arrested in Thiruvanmiyur for possessing cocaine 

The accused, Alif Oluwasun Ibrahim, was nabbed based on a tip-off when he reached the Thiruvanmiyur bus terminus to board a bus to Puducherry.

Published: 28th December 2020 03:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th December 2020 03:34 AM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuffs, crime

Representational Image. (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 46-year-old Nigerian national was arrested in Thiruvanmiyur on Saturday night, allegedly for possessing 55 grams of cocaine. He was caught by a special team of the Adyar district police.

The accused, Alif Oluwasun Ibrahim, was nabbed based on a tip-off when he reached the Thiruvanmiyur bus terminus to board a bus to Puducherry.

He was allegedly planning to sell the cocaine, which was packed in 55 sachets.

Investigations revealed Alif Oluwasun often flies from Nigeria to Pune, where he buys cocaine in bulk before coming to Chennai by bus to sell each gram for Rs 6,000-10,000.

“He does not stay in Chennai, but delivers to those who place orders over the phone, and returns to Nigeria by flight,” said inspector Ramasundaram.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nigeria Thiruvanmiyur cocaine bust Chennai crime Chennai drugs
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Karnataka may expect Covid-19 surge in coming weeks, says task force
A man reacts as a health worker takes his nasal swab sample to test for COVID-19 in Jammu, India, Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020. (Photo | AP)
COVID making itself antibody resistant? India already has 19 variants of coronavirus
The International Cricket Council on Sunday announced the ODI Team of the Decade. Check out the cricketers who made it to the list. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma: Check out ICC's ODI Team of the Decade
Anti-corruption crusader Anna Hazare (File | AP)
Anna Hazare threatens to launch his 'last protest' for farmers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's renowned sexpert Dr Mahinder Watsa dies at 96 in Mumbai
Tribute 2020: Remembering Irrfan Khan, Kobe Bryant, Rishi Kapoor, SPB, Sushant Singh Rajput, others
Gallery
The International Cricket Council on Sunday announced the ODI Team of the Decade. Check out the cricketers who made it to the list. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma: Check out ICC's ODI Team of the Decade
The International Cricket Council on Sunday announced the T20I Team of the Decade. Check out the cricketers who made it to the list. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to MS Dhoni: Check out ICC's T20I Team of the Decade
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp