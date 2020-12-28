STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Retired ISO auditor succumbs to injury in Chennai

A 69-year-old retired auditor of International Organization for Standardization, who was knocked down by an unidentified car seven days ago, died on Saturday.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 69-year-old retired auditor of International Organization for Standardization, who was knocked down by an unidentified car seven days ago, died on Saturday. Police have launched a hunt for the vehicle that sped away after hitting the elderly man.

On December 20, D Venkatesan from Subasri Nagar in Mugalivakkam was walking home near Mugalivakkam signal on Mount Poonamallee High Road.

“At around 9.30 pm, a speeding car knocked the man down, who was walking on the roadside. He was thrown away and sustained head injuries,” said a police officer.

Passersby rushed Venkatesan to a GH, where he succumbed on Saturday. Based on a complaint, Poonamallee Traffic Investigation police registered a case and began investigations. Police said they had obtained CCTV footage with the number plate of the car recorded in it.

Woman killed in mishap, husband injured
A woman was killed and her husband sustained severe injuries after a truck hit the two-wheeler they were riding in Kancheepuram on Sunday morning. Police identified the 40-year-old woman as Senthamarai and her husband as Santhosh from Villupuram district.

“They were returning home after visiting relatives in Chengalpattu. At around 5 am, as they were passing Madurantakam on Chennai-Bengaluru National Highway, a truck knocked them down,” said a police officer. In the impact, the duo was thrown away from the vehicle. Senthamarai sustained grievous head injuries. A medical team that reached the spot declared her dead. Passersby rushed Santhosh to Chengalpattu GH.

