There is no door delivery; Pongal gift tokens only available at ration shops, say Chennai residents

Despite the government’s announcement that tokens will be distributed to ration card holders at doorsteps, residents say this is not the case.

Published: 28th December 2020 03:37 AM

ration shop

A ration shop.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Despite the government’s announcement that tokens will be distributed to ration card holders at doorsteps, residents say this is not the case. “Tokens are only being given at ration shops. The same issue occurred when the government gave Rs 1,000 for two months during the pandemic,” said S Krishna, a resident of Velachery.

To prevent crowding of people receiving Pongal gifts, the government said ration card holders of a particular street will be given tokens to get their gifts on a particular day and within a particular time frame. Rama Rao, a civic activist from Nanganallur, said,

“A stampede occurred on December 18, 2005 at a school in MGR Nagar, where the government was distributing relief materials to people affected by floods. As many as 42 people died and 37 others were injured. In a similar incident, a 63-year-old woman died in Tiruvannamalai.” He suggested that if the government cannot do door delivery, bank transfers would be a viable option.

“Tamil Nadu has a high banking penetration. Nearly 90 per cent of people have bank accounts. Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana accounts too are available,” he added.

Residents say physical distancing has gone for a toss at ration shops and this could prove risky at a time when the nation faces threat of a second wave of Covid-19. An official, on condition of anonymity, said there is not enough manpower for door-delivery of tokens.

