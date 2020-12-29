Being mindful this Margazhi season

Roshne Balasubramanian By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras Music Academy’s (MMA) concerts have always been different and special. This time around, despite the limitations that were imposed on organisers and artistes, the MMA ensured they brought in their magic while following the highest of protocol standards,” shared vocalist Sikkil C Gurucharan, who performed on Sunday as part of MMA’s 94th Annual Concerts. With accompanists HN Bhaskar (violin) and Sangita Kalanidhi Umayalpuram K Sivaraman (mridhangam) supporting Gurucharan’s seamless rendition of Poochi Srinivasa Iyengar’s Nikela nayeda nitsalamu (in ragam Deva Manohari) and several other gems of Carnatic music, the evening was laced with fine musical compositions.

“This was the first time where I’d seen a venue with people in PPE suits operating the floor and sanitising the stage meticulously. Apart from the safety precautions, utmost care was taken in ensuring radio and acoustic quality. We were urged to not think of it as a recorded performance. It was treated as a live concert, where there is no space for retakes or editing,” he shared, recalling his experience of recording the performance for the Academy.

More than artistes adapting to the changes, Gurucharan noted that if the audience and the organisers hadn’t adapted to the new reality, the Margazhi season wouldn’t have taken shape. “They have been supporting the arts and the artistes from the beginning of the lockdown,” he said.

Ask the vocalist, who made his OTT debut with Amazon Prime Video’s Putham Pudhu Kaalai, about his wish for 2021, pat came his reply. “Happier times, better health and to roam around without masks! Exciting things are happening in music and movies. I am thankful that the music season happened this year,” he added.

Day-four also featured performances by Vivek

Sadasivam (vocal), V Deepika (violin) and Ambur S Padmanabhan (mridangam); Sriranjani Santhanagopalan (vocal), Chidambaram G Badrinath (violin) and Akshay Anand (mridangam), Lalgudi GJR Krishnan and Lalgudi Vijayalakshmi (violin) with Anantha R Krishnan (mridangam) and Suresh Vaidyanathan (ghatam).