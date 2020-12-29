STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Corpn staff fined for RTI Act violation

The Commission also directed the Corporation Commissioner to take disciplinary action against superintendent engineer of bus route roads, K Vijayakumar for dereliction of duty. 

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu State Information Commission fined a Chennai Corporation staff Rs 25,000 for not providing information under the RTI Act to a city-based NGO. It has directed the Corporation to take action within three months of receiving the order. As per the order, M Victor Gnanaraj, who was the public information officer and an executive engineer of Bus Route Roads, was fined after he refused to provide information sought by Arappor Iyakkam.

The Commission also directed the Corporation Commissioner to take disciplinary action against superintendent engineer of bus route roads, K Vijayakumar for dereliction of duty. Araoppor Iyakkam had filed an RTI to the Bus Route Roads department in 2018, seeking tender information on the list of roads and rates finalised before and after negotiations. “After 2.5 years of no information, we hope this penalty and actions will at least act as a deterrent on all public information officers who violate the RTI Act and refuse information to citizens,” said Arappor Convenor Jayaram Venkatesan.

The Commission has directed the civic body to take action within three months. When contacted by Express, Corporation Commissioner G Prakash said the issue would be discussed in detail and necessary action will follow accordingly.

