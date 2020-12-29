‘Crossing rail tracks not as risky as using the subway’

KV Navya By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Built at an estimated cost of Rs 3.85 crore and opened just a year ago, the subway connecting East and West Tambaram is a picture of neglect. With absolutely no illumination, the public, especially women, are hesitant to use it even in the daytime.The subway, maintained by the Southern Railway, is littered with broken alcohol bottles and garbage, and has a leaking roof and an unbearable stench.

“People from the Tambaram market and miscreants come here to drink, after which they break the bottles and leave them here. It is scary to even go near the subway at night,” said R Sivani, a Tambaram resident.

The subway was intended to connect residential localities in East Tambaram such as Ganapathy Puram and MEC Road to West Tambaram. Previously, the residents would jaywalk on the railway tracks to reach East Tambaram.

“There was a path for cyclists to go from West to East Tambaram. But due to the work to expand the bridge, the path has been closed, forcing everyone to use the subway,” said K Prashanth, a resident of the area. Concurring, another resident, Gomathy, said two of her sons were attacked by tipplers when they crossed the subway at night. “We feel walking on the tracks is less risky than the subway,” she said.

Many pedestrians travel about a kilometre to go around the subway. The residents also say pickpocketing is common in the subway. One cannot cross it without a torch, and since many people use their mobile phones for this, miscreants find it easy to snatch the phones.

Commuters have requested officials to provide security at the subway or ensure the tubelights are not broken. A Southern Railway official said seniors have been intimated and a request has been sent to repair the lights.