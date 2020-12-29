STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

‘Crossing rail tracks not as risky as using the subway’

A Southern Railway official said seniors have been intimated and a request has been sent to repair the lights.

Published: 29th December 2020 06:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th December 2020 06:11 AM   |  A+A-

By KV Navya
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Built at an estimated cost of Rs 3.85 crore and opened just a year ago, the subway connecting East and West Tambaram is a picture of neglect. With absolutely no illumination, the public, especially women, are hesitant to use it even in the daytime.The subway, maintained by the Southern Railway, is littered with broken alcohol bottles and garbage, and has a leaking roof and an unbearable stench.

“People from the Tambaram market and miscreants come here to drink, after which they break the bottles and leave them here. It is scary to even go near the subway at night,” said R Sivani, a Tambaram resident.
The subway was intended to connect residential localities in East Tambaram such as Ganapathy Puram and MEC Road to West Tambaram. Previously, the residents would jaywalk on the railway tracks to reach East Tambaram.

“There was a path for cyclists to go from West to East Tambaram. But due to the work to expand the bridge, the path has been closed, forcing everyone to use the subway,” said K Prashanth, a resident of the area. Concurring, another resident, Gomathy, said two of her sons were attacked by tipplers when they crossed the subway at night. “We feel walking on the tracks is less risky than the subway,” she said.

Many pedestrians travel about a kilometre to go around the subway. The residents also say pickpocketing is common in the subway. One cannot cross it without a torch, and since many people use their mobile phones for this, miscreants find it easy to snatch the phones.

Commuters have requested officials to provide security at the subway or ensure the tubelights are not broken. A Southern Railway official said seniors have been intimated and a request has been sent to repair the lights.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Karnataka may expect Covid-19 surge in coming weeks, says task force
A man reacts as a health worker takes his nasal swab sample to test for COVID-19 in Jammu, India, Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020. (Photo | AP)
COVID making itself antibody resistant? India already has 19 variants of coronavirus
The International Cricket Council on Sunday announced the ODI Team of the Decade. Check out the cricketers who made it to the list. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma: Check out ICC's ODI Team of the Decade
Anti-corruption crusader Anna Hazare (File | AP)
Anna Hazare threatens to launch his 'last protest' for farmers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's renowned sexpert Dr Mahinder Watsa dies at 96 in Mumbai
Tribute 2020: Remembering Irrfan Khan, Kobe Bryant, Rishi Kapoor, SPB, Sushant Singh Rajput, others
Gallery
The International Cricket Council on Sunday announced the ODI Team of the Decade. Check out the cricketers who made it to the list. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma: Check out ICC's ODI Team of the Decade
The International Cricket Council on Sunday announced the T20I Team of the Decade. Check out the cricketers who made it to the list. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to MS Dhoni: Check out ICC's T20I Team of the Decade
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp