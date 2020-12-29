STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Making art with Ainthinai

The photography competition calls for vignettes from the five different landscapes.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Quaide Milleth International Academy of Media Studies (QIAMS) is organising a photography competition on the subject of Ainthinai (the five geographical landscapes as described in Tamil Sangam literature) titled ‘Tamil’s Ainthinai’. The prize winning entries would be featured at an exclusive international exhibition on Tamil culture titled ‘Aham and Puram: Tamil Cultural Histories’ at the Linden Museum, Stuttgart in Germany.

The exhibition showcasing the aspects and highlights of the cultural histories of Tamils is scheduled for October 2021 to May 2022.One of the exhibits would be on the subject of Ainthinai, which comprises Kurinji (hills and hilly terrain), Mullai (forests and forestry locations), Marutham (paddy fields and associated regions), Neithal (sea and life around the sea) and Paalai (desert and desert like areas). Traditionally, Tamil literature and culture has celebrated the five distinct landscapes since the Sangam period. Lifestyles, culinary practices, customs, music, art, literature and couture have evolved and flourished in and around these landscapes with their quintessential style and flavour, reflecting the life, aspirations and triumphs of the people. 

The photography competition calls for vignettes from the five different landscapes. The images should bring out the uniqueness of the particular thinai (landscape) throbbing with life and defining its identity, social movements, daily life, patterns of thought and artistic creativity. A total of 15 prizes would be given away. Besides the prize money, winners will also receive certificates. Photographic Society of Madras is the adviser to the competition.

The winning photographs will be selected by a jury comprising Director KV Anand, Balasubramanian GV (President, Photographic Society of Madras), RR Srinivasan (Poovulagin Nanbarkal), Krishnapriya  C P (Visual Artist based in Chennai) and Dominik Drasdow (Museum Photographer, Linden-Museum Stuttgart).Last date for submission of entries for the photographic competition is February 15. For details, visit: www.qiams.in/apc

Know your thinais
Ainthinai is made up of Kurinji (hills and hilly terrain), Mullai (forests and forestry), Marutham (fields and associated regions), Neithal (sea and life around it) and Paalai (desert)

