Soon, multi-specialty emergency ward at Stanley GH

OMJASVIN M D By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a move to fast track treatment of accident and trauma cases, the Stanley Government Hospital, will soon set up an exclusive 70-bed emergency ward. Senior doctors said Health Minister C Vijayabaskar is likely to inaugurate the ward by next week.

The one-of-its kind emergency ward will provide treatment to cases such as stroke, myocardial infraction (heart attack) and severe injuries during accidents. “The aim is to provide treatment on arrival,” a senior doctor told Express.

Doctors added that ambulances will be provided with an exclusive phone number to intimate about the patient’s arrival.“We have also held talks with local traffic authorities to ensure smooth entry and exit of ambulances from the hospital. In other hospitals, vehicles can smoothly enter and exit, but here in north Chennai, it’s not the same,” said a doctor.