5-year-old alleges murder attempt by mother

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The police have arrested a 26-year-old woman after her five-year-old son allegedly ran away from home and later told the police he did not want to return since his mother was trying to kill him. The child ran away on Saturday night and stayed outdoors until passersby spotted him in a deserted area near Sriperumbudur on Monday evening.

They handed him over to the Sriperumbudur All Women Police station. A police officer privy to the case said, “When we enquired, the child cried and said he did not want to go to his mother. He said his mother tried to strangle him in his sleep. He managed to escape from the house.”

The police said they interrogated the mother on Monday night and she confessed to the crime. Quoting her statement, the police said she had two children from a previous relationship and was presently living with another man. One of the children, aged two years, died in a fire accident in their thatched hut in September.

The police said the woman recently entered into a relationship with another man and considered her five-year-old son a disturbance to it. “We are inquiring into the circumstances surrounding the death of the other child also,” said the police officer. The woman was arrested and remanded in judicial custody on Tuesday. Further investigations are on.