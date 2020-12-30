Akshaya presents safe, hygiene-happy homes

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Akshaya Pvt Ltd has announced the launch of Hygiene- Happy Homes named Twin D, a twin-tower residential project featuring 12 super-safe features at OMR, Kelambakkam. Twin D comprises 174 smart 2- and 3-BHK houses ranging from 986 to 1333 sq ft. Towering over 14 floors, Twin D is specifically designed as a project with less density homes per floor for social distancing, with just six homes per floor. It gives 34-feet space between two opposite homes.

Further, 83 per cent of the project is dedicated for open spaces. The lifts are touch-free and voice-operated that are powered by Amazon’s virtual assistant, Alexa. The fans and lights in the houses can be controlled remotely, along with gas leak detection system as well as detection of intrusion through external doors. Antibacterial paint will adorn the interiors. The homes will also be equipped with anti-bacterial toilet seats and access to selfcleansing garbage chutes.

The towers are located, about 7-feet above the OMR Main Road level. No power equipment is kept in the basement. This makes it safe from floods. With a garland drain system, all water from within the premises will be conserved to improve the water table.

The towers house a pharmacy and a clinic T Chitty Babu, chairman and CEO, Akshaya Pvt Ltd, said, “We are now proud to launch our latest innovative offering, Twin D – India’s first hygiene-happy homes – with an exclusive focus on heath and well-being of our residents.” It is located close to several IT parks, schools, colleges, hospitals and entertainment centres.

The homes are priced at Rs 3,799 per sq ft onwards. The company has announced a special offer price of Rs 3,599 per sq ft for the first 15 bookings. For details, call: 8144904490