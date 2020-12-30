Cop alleges harassment by seniors, clip goes viral

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A woman constable attached to the Adambakkam police station who alleged in an audio recording that she was burdened with work that she could not handle has allegedly been asked to report to the police control room.

In the two-minute recording, constable Usha Pandian said she was unable to handle the torture imposed on her by the inspector over the last few days as she has been burdened with work she cannot handle. “Unable to handle the work, I took leave for a week; but I’m again being dumped with work,” the constable alleged in the clip.

She and the inspector she accused are said to have been working in the same station for about two years. Police sources said she had a back surgery after an accident a few years ago, and her condition worsened after she got Covid in August.

In the recording, she said many policemen commit suicide due to such harassment, but there is no proof, which senior officials demand. “I’m ready to die by suicide if it would make it safe for all other women personnel,” she said. While the constable said she has been asked to report to the control room, a senior police officer said an inquiry has been ordered and no decision has been taken as yet.