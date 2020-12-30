Eight-member gang nabbed for extortion in Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Eight persons were arrested for allegedly waylaying a two-wheeler rider, robbing cash, and forcing him to transfer money from his mobile wallet.

The incident happened around 3 pm on December 26 when the victim, Raja (40) of Pammal, was riding his vehicle on a service road near Taramani Railway Station.

The gang, wielding a weapon, waylaid the man and took Rs 3,000 cash from him. Besides, police said, they snatched his mobile phone and forced him to share his password. Based on a complaint from the victim, a case was registered and a team formed to nab the accused.

The gang was traced using the number that received the amount. Police recovered `1,000 and a watch, and remanded them in judicial custody.