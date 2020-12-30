STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Man held for stealing expensive bicycles

A 21-year-old man was recently arrested in the city for stealing expensive bicycles.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 21-year-old man was recently arrested in the city for stealing expensive bicycles. The man had stolen nine cycles worth Rs 1 lakh, the police said, adding that the cycles have been recovered. The accused was identified as Jagannath Naik from Odisha.

He works as a security guard at a private company in Perungudi. Policemen on patrol duty recently stopped him while he was riding a bicycle on Balakrishnan Street.

On questioning, they learnt he was riding a stolen bicycle. Naik was immediately arrested, and inquiries revealed he had stolen other expensive bicycles in the locality, the police said, adding that efforts are on to return the bicycles to respective owners. Naik was remanded in judicial custody and a probe is on. 

