No rain, but Thillaiganga Nagar subway stays wet

KV Navya By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: It’s been more than two weeks since it stopped raining, but water is still flowing into the Thillaiganga Nagar subway due to its seeping walls. Motorists say this has added to their woes since the subway is already ridden with potholes.

The subway was constructed nearly a decade ago at a cost of Rs 10 crore. The 500 metre underpass connects Velachery, Grand Southern Trunk Road and Nanganallur. “The subway was slippery right from when it was built. Its dilapidated state coupled with poor illumination leads to frequent accidents at night.

Water seeps in throughout the year as it is constructed across a waterbody. In the rainy season, the underpass gets filled to the brim with water, making it look like a lake,” said P Jayanthi, a resident of Nanganallur. In 2011, the State Highways Department spent Rs 97 lakh to arrest the seepage of water. However, the effort was in vain.

In early 2016, they spent a lump sum to build three large sumps to facilitate discharge of excess rainwater into Veerangal Odai through Ullagaram and Puzhuthivakkam. However, seepage through the walls continues. “Many motorists have slipped and fallen into the drain or deep trenches at night.

Moreover, the subway is not straight; this makes it even more risky,” said K Jayaram, a resident of Velachery. Motorists urged the government to repair the facility at the earliest so mishaps can be avoided. When contacted, an official from the Highways Department said steps will be undertaken to arrest the seepage.