Rewind 2020: Chronology of Covid

By Express News Service

First case in TN

March 7: A 45-year-old resident from Kancheepuram admitted to RGGGH Chennai

March 18: A 25-year-old, with travel history from Delhi to Chennai

Highest ever daily case

6,993in Tamil Nadu, recorded on July 27

2,500 Chennai

127 Covid deaths in State on August 15

During June-July, Chennai’s daily test positivity rate had reached as high as 31 per cent. Daily positivity rate in TN went as high as nine per cent

Highlights

Following the Janata Curfew, TN went for a complete lockdown in March, that lasted for several months

State embarked on plasma therapy for treating patients

More than 1 crore people benefitted from Amma Canteens which functioned during the pandemic

DMDK founder Vijayakanath, Vasudevanallur MLA A Manohar, Kallakuruchi MLA A Prabhu, Sriperambudur MLA K Palani, Mannargudi MLA TRB Raja, Kanniyakumari MLA N Suresh Rajan were among the politicians who tested positive

Residents of Kilpauk protested against burial of Dr Simon Hercules over fears of Covid spread.

Incumbent Health Secretary Dr Beela Rajesh was transferred amidst Covid case spike in June, former Health Secretary Dr J Radhakrishnan took over as HS.

Incumbent Director of Public Health Dr K Kolandasamy retired in May and Dr T S Selvavinayagam took over

Doctors at Stanley GH, RGGGH tested positive

Most hospital beds were full during April, May after which govt added beds

Chennai Corporation introduced a biggest ever Covid Care Centre at KP Park Slum Board tenements

Koyambedu market becomes a cluster and was shut down

Many Corporation staff, police personnel, doctors were among other frontliners who tested positive

Congress MP Vasanthakumar, DMK MLA Anbazhagan and singer SP Balasubrahmanyam were among some notable people who died

Tough times

State faced extra trials and tribulations as Cyclone Nivar and Burevi wrecked havoc

Relaxations were given for Deepavali celebrations

Many parts of Chennai and suburbs were inundated

Government continued testing even in relief centres

Cases started declining in October and December

Amma Clinics introduced in December

CM ordered distribution of free food to all slum dwellers for a week in December

Beaches reopened on December 14

Positive rate in Tamil Nadu came below 2 per cent in December

Covid cases crossed 8 lakhs in TN

State on high alert after UK returnee tested positive with the new Covid strain found there

Fighting back