Rewind 2020: Chronology of Covid

First case in TN
March 7: A 45-year-old resident from Kancheepuram admitted to RGGGH Chennai
March 18: A 25-year-old, with travel history from Delhi to Chennai
Highest ever daily case
6,993in Tamil Nadu, recorded on July 27
2,500 Chennai
127 Covid deaths in State on August 15
During June-July, Chennai’s daily test positivity rate had reached as high as 31 per cent. Daily positivity rate in TN went as high as nine per cent
Highlights
- Following the Janata Curfew, TN went for a complete lockdown in March, that lasted for several months
- State embarked on plasma therapy for treating patients
- More than 1 crore people benefitted from Amma Canteens which functioned during the pandemic
- DMDK founder Vijayakanath, Vasudevanallur MLA A Manohar, Kallakuruchi MLA A Prabhu, Sriperambudur MLA K Palani, Mannargudi MLA TRB Raja, Kanniyakumari MLA N Suresh Rajan were among the politicians who tested positive
- Residents of Kilpauk protested against burial of Dr Simon Hercules over fears of Covid spread.
- Incumbent Health Secretary Dr Beela Rajesh was transferred amidst Covid case spike in June, former Health Secretary Dr J Radhakrishnan took over as HS.
- Incumbent Director of Public Health Dr K Kolandasamy retired in May and Dr T S Selvavinayagam took over
- Doctors at Stanley GH, RGGGH tested positive
- Most hospital beds were full during April, May after which govt added beds
- Chennai Corporation introduced a biggest ever Covid Care Centre at KP Park Slum Board tenements
- Koyambedu market becomes a cluster and was shut down
- Many Corporation staff, police personnel, doctors were among other frontliners who tested positive
- Congress MP Vasanthakumar, DMK MLA Anbazhagan and singer SP Balasubrahmanyam were among some notable people who died
Tough times
- State faced extra trials and tribulations as Cyclone Nivar and Burevi wrecked havoc
- Relaxations were given for Deepavali celebrations
- Many parts of Chennai and suburbs were inundated
- Government continued testing even in relief centres
- Cases started declining in October and December
- Amma Clinics introduced in December
- CM ordered distribution of free food to all slum dwellers for a week in December
- Beaches reopened on December 14
- Positive rate in Tamil Nadu came below 2 per cent in December
- Covid cases crossed 8 lakhs in TN
- State on high alert after UK returnee tested positive with the new Covid strain found there
Fighting back
- After lockdown was relaxed from August, MTC and Metro Rail services resumed in September
- TN parallelly prepared for Covid vaccine trials. RGGGH and Sri Ramachandran Institute began conducting trials in November
- 99-year-old woman recovered after battling 40 days at RGGGH. The hospital saved at least 30 people aged above 90
- RGGGH recorded zero deaths for the first time in October