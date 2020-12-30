STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Rewind 2020: Chronology of Covid

As 2020 comes to an end, Express takes you through the roller-coaster ride

Published: 30th December 2020 06:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th December 2020 06:35 AM   |  A+A-

COVID 19, PPE, Coronavirus, Testing

People give nasal swab tests for COVID-19. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)

By Express News Service

First case in TN

March 7:  A 45-year-old resident from Kancheepuram admitted to RGGGH Chennai 
March 18: A 25-year-old, with travel history from Delhi to Chennai

Highest ever daily case

6,993in Tamil Nadu, recorded on July 27
2,500 Chennai
127 Covid deaths in State on August 15

During June-July, Chennai’s daily test positivity rate had reached as high as 31 per cent. Daily positivity  rate in TN went as high as nine per cent

EXPRESS ILLUSTRATION

Highlights

  • Following the Janata Curfew, TN went for a complete lockdown in March, that lasted for several months
  • State embarked on plasma therapy for treating patients
  • More than 1 crore people benefitted from Amma Canteens which functioned during the pandemic
  • DMDK founder Vijayakanath, Vasudevanallur MLA A Manohar, Kallakuruchi MLA A Prabhu, Sriperambudur MLA K Palani, Mannargudi MLA TRB Raja, Kanniyakumari MLA N Suresh Rajan were among the politicians who tested positive
  • Residents of Kilpauk protested against burial of Dr Simon Hercules over fears of Covid spread. 
  • Incumbent Health Secretary Dr Beela Rajesh was transferred amidst Covid case spike in June, former Health Secretary Dr J Radhakrishnan took over as HS.
  • Incumbent Director of Public Health Dr K Kolandasamy retired in May and  Dr T S Selvavinayagam took over
  • Doctors at Stanley GH, RGGGH tested positive
  • Most hospital beds were full during April, May after which govt added beds
  • Chennai Corporation introduced a biggest ever Covid Care Centre at KP Park Slum Board tenements
  • Koyambedu market becomes a cluster and was shut down
  • Many Corporation staff, police personnel, doctors were among other frontliners who tested positive
  • Congress MP Vasanthakumar, DMK MLA Anbazhagan and singer SP Balasubrahmanyam were among some notable people who died

Tough times

  • State faced extra trials and tribulations as Cyclone Nivar and Burevi wrecked havoc 
  • Relaxations were given for Deepavali celebrations 
  • Many parts of Chennai and suburbs were inundated 
  • Government continued testing even in relief centres 
  • Cases started declining in October and December 
  • Amma Clinics introduced in December
  • CM ordered distribution of free food to all slum dwellers for a week in December 
  • Beaches reopened on December 14 
  • Positive rate in Tamil Nadu came below 2 per cent in December 
  • Covid cases crossed 8 lakhs in TN
  • State on high alert after UK returnee tested positive with the new Covid strain found there

Fighting back

  • After lockdown was relaxed from August, MTC and Metro Rail services resumed in September
  • TN parallelly prepared for Covid vaccine trials. RGGGH and Sri Ramachandran Institute  began conducting trials in November
  • 99-year-old woman recovered after battling 40 days at RGGGH.  The hospital saved at least 30 people aged above 90
  • RGGGH recorded zero deaths for the first time in October
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
2020 COVID 19
India Matters
For representational purposes
Super gonorrhea on the rise due to excessive antibiotic use in COVID-19 fight: Reports
Another headache? No data of non-elderly for Covid vaccination
Ajinkya Rahane, right, and teammate Shubman Gill embrace as they celebrate after winning the second cricket test between India and Australia. (Photo | AP)
Leader Ajinkya Rahane trumps Australia to series-levelling victory at MCG
A still from the movie Varthamanam
Regional Censor Board denies certificate to Malayalam film Varthamanam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A woman being checked for fever at a cinema hall in Bengaluru | Nagaraja Gadekal
When the silver screen went dark: Bollywood counts its losses in year of COVID-19
Superstar Rajinikanth greeting his supporters. (Photo| P Jawahar, EPS)
Rajinikanth gives up political aspirations, shatters hopes of his fans
Gallery
Cricket icons from across the world have reacted to India's epic win against Australia in the Boxing Day Test. Here are some of their reactions. (Photo | Agencies)
Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar: Cricket icons react to Team India's epic win against Australia in Boxing Day Test
The International Cricket Council on Sunday announced the ODI Team of the Decade. Check out the cricketers who made it to the list. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma: Check out ICC's ODI Team of the Decade
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp