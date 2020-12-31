20 UK returnees and 4 more contacts test Covid positive

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: One more passenger who returned from the United Kingdom tested positive for Covid- 19, taking the total number of UK returnees testing positive to 20. Four more contacts of the UK passengers tested positive on Wednesday taking the total contacts of positive cases to 20.

Meanwhile, the State reported 945 positive cases and 17 deaths on the day taking the tally to 8,17,077 and toll to 12,109. According to the media bulletin issued by the Directorate of Public Health, approximately 2,300 passengers travelled from the UK between 25th November and 23 December forenoon.

Among them 1,895 were traced and tested. Results of 167 persons are awaited. Till Tuesday 19 UK returnees and their 16 contacts tested positive and one among them tested positive for UK new strain and is undergoing treatment at the exclusive Covid hospital in King Institute, Guindy. All UK returnee positive patients and their positive contacts are kept in a separate isolation wards.

Fresh cases

Chennai: 275 cases

Chengalpattu: 48 cases

Kancheepuram: 37

Tiruvallur: 35

Active cases in State: 8,615

Eleven districts reported cases in single digits