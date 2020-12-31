STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

20 UK returnees and 4 more contacts test Covid positive

Positive travellers and their contacts kept in isolation wards

Published: 31st December 2020 04:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st December 2020 04:02 AM   |  A+A-

A health worker takes a swab sample inside a mobile testing unit | Shekhar Yadav

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: One more passenger who returned from the United Kingdom tested positive for Covid- 19, taking the total number of UK returnees testing positive to 20. Four more contacts of the UK passengers tested positive on Wednesday taking the total contacts of positive cases to 20.

Meanwhile, the State reported 945 positive cases and 17 deaths on the day taking the tally to 8,17,077 and toll to 12,109. According to the media bulletin issued by the Directorate of Public Health, approximately 2,300 passengers travelled from the UK between 25th November and 23 December forenoon.

Among them 1,895 were traced and tested. Results of 167 persons are awaited. Till Tuesday 19 UK returnees and their 16 contacts tested positive and one among them tested positive for UK new strain and is undergoing treatment at the exclusive Covid hospital in King Institute, Guindy. All UK returnee positive patients and their positive contacts are kept in a separate isolation wards.

Fresh cases
Chennai: 275 cases
Chengalpattu: 48 cases
Kancheepuram: 37
Tiruvallur: 35
Active cases in State: 8,615
Eleven districts reported cases in single digits

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
UK returnees COVID 19
India Matters
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Jio announces free domestic voice calls from January 1 as IUC regime ends
Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine gets UK nod, India seeks more data
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo | PTI)
Kerala Assembly unanimously passes resolution against new farm laws
Travel in 2020
This too shall 'e-pass': How we traveled in and through the pandemic year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
Panchayat passes resolution to 'banish' gang-rape survivor from village in Maharashtra
The employees and officials, who have tested positive for the infection, will not be allowed entry into the House. (File photo | PTI)
Man with no travel history becomes US' first reported case of new COVID-19 variant
Gallery
Cricket icons from across the world have reacted to India's epic win against Australia in the Boxing Day Test. Here are some of their reactions. (Photo | Agencies)
Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar: Cricket icons react to Team India's epic win against Australia in Boxing Day Test
In March this year, India woke up to a ‘locked-down’ morning, one that would go on to last for several months. Here, we chronicle the spirit of India’s non-stop battle against the virus, with her unique strategies on full display and an essence that only
'Corona' cakes, sit-ups on the street and how to bypass barricades: Snaps from a tumultuous 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp