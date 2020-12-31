STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Cop attempts suicide after minor rejects proposal

She is the daughter of a police personnel who lives in the same quarters. The incident happened in the wee hours of Tuesday.

Published: 31st December 2020

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 22-year-old Armed Reserve constable suffered multiple fractures after he allegedly jumped from the third floor of police quarters after he was confronted by the mother of a minor girl whom he was pursuing. She is the daughter of a police personnel who lives in the same quarters. The incident happened in the wee hours of Tuesday.

He was identified as Mani Shankar and is said to have been posted at Deputy Commissioner’s office, while his father is a sub-inspector. Residents who found him unconscious and bleeding rushed him to Kilpauk Medical College and Hospital, where he was diagnosed with fractures in both legs, right hand and jawline.

After a preliminary investigation, police said Mani Shankar had professed love to a 15-year-old girl. “While she rejected him, he is said to have written a letter to her in blood. The girl’s mother who came to know about it had apparently warned him, after which Mani Shankar took the extreme step,” said a police officer. Mani Shankar is said to be out of danger. Assistance for those having suicidal thoughts is available on TN health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.

History sheeter killed in T Nagar, 2 nabbed
Chennai: Two persons were arrested on Tuesday night for allegedly killing a history-sheeter in a drunken brawl at T Nagar. The victim was identified as Senthil (35) from Teynampet, who was found in a pool of blood, by a resident of Krishnasamy Street. Police teams arrived and sent the body to a government hospital for postmortem. Three teams were formed to nab the accused. One Ashokan (26) and Sori Suresh (30) were arrested, both friends of the deceased. During the probe, it was revealed that the trio was consuming liquor on Tuesday, when a verbal fight broke out among them, ending in Senthil’s assault, said the police.

Councillor, revenue official’s assistant assault cop
Chennai: A ward councillor and an assistant of a revenue inspector were arrested for allegedly assaulting a policeman at Chinnambedu in Tiruvallur. Police said the assault happened when the victim, Haribabu, 26, a grade-2 constable, was on patrol duty. He questioned three persons who were consuming alcohol under a flyover on the highway. Irked at it, the trio assaulted Haribabu and fled. Police said one was Devaraj (44), assistant to a revenue inspector, and the other was a ward councillor. Search is on to nab the third person.

Woman arrested for setting 6 bikes on fire
Chennai: A woman was arrested for setting ablaze six two-wheelers parked in front of a house in Pallavan Nagar (East) in Maduravoyal on Monday night. Despite the efforts by firefighters, all the vehicles were gutted, said the police, adding that a case had been registered. Footage from nearby CCTVs revealed that a woman, identified as Divya from Ayyappanthangal, was behind the crime. She wanted to take revenge on her paramour’s wife, who had abused her for the extra-marital affair, said the police, adding that she had allegedly targeted just one bike, but the fire quickly spread to other vehicles.

Fake land documents land duo in trouble

Chennai: Two men who allegedly created fake documents in the name of a woman who died 30 years ago, to transfer `4 crore worth land in Adyar were arrested on Tuesday. The deceased Evalin Caleb owned a 2,880 square feet land in Kasturba Nagar. Her legal heir Nirmalin Chandrika Butler, lives in Australia, has obtained a patta for the land and one Swaminathan (65) has been assigned as caretaker. “However, Swaminathan recently came to know that a general power of attorney has been registered on September 15 as if the deceased Evalin Caleb herself is giving the powers to one Christopher to sell the land,” said a police officer. Based on his complaint, police registered a case and arrested Christopher (44) and Sivasankar (45).

Couple electrocuted while heating water
Chennai: A couple from Ayapakkam were found dead in the bathroom of their house on Wednesday afternoon and police suspect that they could have been electrocuted while using the immersion rod to heat water. The deceased were identified as S Vijayakumar (38), a private firm employee and V Sasikala (30). “Around 2.30 pm, neighbours heard cries of the couple and rushed in to find them unconscious. There was an immersion rod lying next to them,” said a police officer.

