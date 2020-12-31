STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Plea to ease traffic woes in Porur

However, since the turnings are now barricaded, motorists are forced to take a roundabout of at least 1.5 km,” said Senthil Kumar, a local resident.

Published: 31st December 2020 04:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st December 2020 04:02 AM   |  A+A-

Vehicles stuck in a traffic jam on Mount Poonamalle Road near Sakthi Nagar at Porur on Wednesday | DEBADATTA MALLICK

By KV Navya
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Despite the construction of Porur bridge, traffic woes continue in the area. Residents say reviving the Old Police Station traffic signal, which is located about 250 metre away from the bridge will help. A new signal came up near a major shopping complex after the Porur bridge was inaugurated. “Initially, residents of Ramakrishna Street, Sivavera Anjaneyar Kovil Street, Vanniyar Street, Chetty Street and areas adjacent to it would take a turn near the Old Traffic Station signal.

However, since the turnings are now barricaded, motorists are forced to take a roundabout of at least 1.5 km,” said Senthil Kumar, a local resident. He added that traffic near the next signal is always heavy due to the shopping complex. “To travel the extra 1.5 km, it sometimes takes about 45 minutes because of bottlenecks. Traffic gets blocked from the Porur flyover.

The bridge has brought little respite to the motorists,” said P Lakshmi, one of the residents. People said the situation gets worse when the other signal is also shut. “During weekends and ahead of festivals, when traffic is extremely high, even the Sakthi Nagar signal is shut. The motorists are then forced to travel one more kilometer and take a turn near Mugalivakkam,” said R Krishnan who works in Porur.

Also, since the traffic signal near the Old Police Station already exists and there would be no extra infrastructure costs, residents of the interior urge the authorities to restart it at the earliest. When contacted, the traffic police said they had to shut the traffic signal due to the recurring accidents and that they would look into the issue

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Porur
India Matters
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Jio announces free domestic voice calls from January 1 as IUC regime ends
Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine gets UK nod, India seeks more data
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo | PTI)
Kerala Assembly unanimously passes resolution against new farm laws
Travel in 2020
This too shall 'e-pass': How we traveled in and through the pandemic year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
Panchayat passes resolution to 'banish' gang-rape survivor from village in Maharashtra
The employees and officials, who have tested positive for the infection, will not be allowed entry into the House. (File photo | PTI)
Man with no travel history becomes US' first reported case of new COVID-19 variant
Gallery
Cricket icons from across the world have reacted to India's epic win against Australia in the Boxing Day Test. Here are some of their reactions. (Photo | Agencies)
Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar: Cricket icons react to Team India's epic win against Australia in Boxing Day Test
In March this year, India woke up to a ‘locked-down’ morning, one that would go on to last for several months. Here, we chronicle the spirit of India’s non-stop battle against the virus, with her unique strategies on full display and an essence that only
'Corona' cakes, sit-ups on the street and how to bypass barricades: Snaps from a tumultuous 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp