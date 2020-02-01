BSNL's Chennai Telephones to work with just 45 per cent staff

Home Cities Chennai

By C Shivakumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: From today, BSNL’s Chennai Telephones will  function with less than half of its staff. At a time when several employees of the once-ubiquitous firm have alleged non-payment of salaries for the past few months owing to a financial crunch, over 55 per cent staff have opted to leave the company by taking the Voluntary Retirement Scheme (VRS).

Speaking to Express, an employee, who claimed to have not been paid salary since December, said the package would be offered in two payouts. "The first installment would be paid in March and the second in the next financial year."

Speaking to Express, a Chennai Telephones spokesperson said a total of 2,700 employees, mostly in the 50-60 age group, have opted for the VRS. This includes officials in the officer cadre.

Nationwide, 78,565 employees have opted for VRS including 5,600 in the Tamil Nadu circle. This massive loss of manpower is expected to have an impact on the operation of Chennai Telephones, especially its 42 customer care centres. However, a BSNL spokesperson has dismissed concerns saying 30 centres will operate with current staff strength.

This means 12 of the remaining centres in Tier-2 areas would be hit. The spokesperson, however, said these centres would be run with the help of BSNL franchisees. "We have 21 franchisees with us. The franchisees to run these centres would be selected through Expression of Interest," he said.

Meanwhile, of the 364 telephone exchanges under Chennai Telephones, eight to 10 exchanges will not have any manpower. BSNL has said efforts have been taken to ensure that no exchange is left unmanned. "We will be reshuffling the employees," the spokesperson added.

The VRS comes after the Union Cabinet cleared a proposal of merger of MTNL, which provides services in Mumbai and Delhi, with BSNL. The total debt of both the companies is believed to be Rs 40,000 crore.

