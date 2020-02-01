Home Cities Chennai

Chennai-based expressive arts therapist brings in blooming conversations

Floral therapy is a practice that uses floral essence and fragrance as a healing mechanism.

Sasi Vijayan

Sasi Vijayan. (Photo| Facebook/ @Sasi Vijayan)

By Vaishali Vijaykumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Receiving a bouquet of flowers or having a vase filled with ornamental blooms at home or work can be instant mood-lifters. The fragrance, arrangement and colours can be a treat to sore eyes. It is also said to have a positive impact on the mind.

Sasi Vijayan, a city-based expressive arts therapist, aims to explore the soothing properties of flowers with her one-day workshop Floral Hues — a nature-based expressive arts workshop — using flowers.

Sasi was introduced to floral therapy by her doctor, who specialises in naturopathy. She explored it  further, last year, during her PhD programme in Expressive Arts Therapy from European Graduate School, Switzerland.

"Most of my work revolved around nature-oriented healing. It had a huge impact on my personality, gave clarity and fostered spiritual growth. Flowers are said to be natural moderators of mood and have psychological benefits. They can improve emotional health, help embody self with nature, and bring harmony to mind, body and heart," says Sasi, who works at Direct, a child development institute in Nungambakkam.

Sasi gives flowers to her students to play with, interact and identify parts. "This is the first time I’m experimenting with floral therapy. It requires no experience and it is open to anyone above 18 years of age. People who enjoy outdoor elements and love to introspect with nature will find it more beneficial. Flowers are a non-threatening element, non-allergic and safe," explains Sasi. In the session, she will be using home-grown flowers such as varieties of rose, jasmine, lily and hibiscus. Branches, twigs and leaves will also be used. Participants will be guided in the process.

At the workshop

Floral therapy is a practice that uses floral essence and fragrance as a healing mechanism. Sasi will be demonstrating this with a few varieties of flowers, stems and leaves. She will explain the properties of each flower and how it can be used effectively to improve physical and mental health.

The workshop will be held on Sunday at No 16/8, Shantham Colony, Anna Nagar West, 8th street. Priced at Rs 750. For details, call: 8939133367

