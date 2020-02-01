Home Cities Chennai

Chennai Crime Branch raids 17 premises of ex-Transport Minister Senthil Balaji

CCB sleuths searched 9 places in Chennai, 5 premises in Karur, 2 in Tiruvannamalai, and one location in Kumbakonam in connection with a job fraud case.

Published: 01st February 2020 07:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st February 2020 07:09 AM   |  A+A-

Former Tamil Nadu Transport Minister Senthil Balaji

Former Tamil Nadu Transport Minister Senthil Balaji. (File photo| ANI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI/KARUR: Sleuths from the Chennai Crime Branch carried out searches in 17 places in connection with a job fraud case in which former Transport Minister Senthil Balaji was allegedly involved.

A statement released by the department says raids were carried out at 9 places in Chennai, 5 premises in Karur, 2 in Tiruvannamalai, and one location in Kumbakonam. This is in connection with a case against Balaji who is said to have collected around Rs 2.5 crore from aspirants by promising them jobs with the State transport corporation.

The case was filed in 2015, based on a complaint filed by S Devasahayam. Ganesh, another victim, said in his complaint that he had given Rs 95 lakh in several installments to Balaji, the then MLA of Karur.

"Ganesh had given money in 2014 and 2015 to the minister, at his residence in Raja Annamalaipuram," said the complaint. Police claim Balaji could have collected money in such fashion from over 40 people between 2011 and 2015. Apart from Balaji, his relatives Prabhu, Sahaya Rajan and Anna Raj have also been booked in the case.

On Friday, investigators seized documents relating to purchase of properties, gold, and vehicles from the former minister’s premises. His Mandaveli residence was sealed by the police as it was empty. Meanwhile, Senthil Balaji and his brother Ashok Kumar moved the Madras High Court seeking advance bail. The petition is likely to come up for hearing on Monday.

Senthil Balaji was in AIADMK before siding with TTV Dhinakaran’s faction and leaving for AMMK in 2017. Later in 2018, he joined the DMK after a tussle with Dhinakaran. After information about the raid circulated in Karur, DMK cadre and supporters staged a protest.

They tried to prevent the police from entering the former minister’s house in Rameswarapatti. A transperson created flutter by attempting self immolation. Raids were conducted after the mob was pacified.

DMK cadre protest

After information about the raid circulated in Karur, DMK cadre and supporters staged a protest. They tried to prevent the police from entering the former minister’s house in Rameswarapatti

