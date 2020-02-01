Spiritual fair: 500 boys perform ‘Padha Puja’ for girls in Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Around 500 boys performed ‘Padha Puja’ for girls at the 11th Hindu Spiritual Fair on Friday, being held at Guru Nanak College in Velachery. Keeping with this year’s theme ‘Revering Womanhood to Foster Women’s Honour’, the Puja was done to honour women.

The boys washed the feet of girls with water and offered flowers and in return, the girls blessed the boys.

To honour successful women of India, many young women also dressed up with face masks of Kalpana Chawla, Sarojini Naidu, Sania Mirza, MS Subbulakshmi, Jhansi Rani and yoga teacher Nanammal.

Kanya and Suvaasini Vandanam festival was held to honour girls and dance programs like Bharatanatyam were rendered. Hundreds of people participated in the Lakshmi Gubera Homam organised by Akhila India Adhi Saiva Sivachariyargal Sangam and thematic homam was performed by Arya Samaj students.

Around 400 stalls on topics of spirituality, ayurveda, meditation and nature were set up in the fair.Pictures of Kannagi and deities like Lakshmi and Saraswathi were kept on the pathway leading to the fair which also had a Draupadi Amman temple.

Stalls to avail new Aadhar cards and information on the same, were also set up in the fair. Spirituality books, herbal products and statues of deities were also sold in the fair.

Fair ends on February 3

The fair which began on January 29, will go on up to February 3 and is open for all. For details, contact 9381039035.