Home Cities Chennai

15 convicted in Ayanavaram child sexual assualt case under POCSO

The in-camera proceedings on Saturday went on for more than three hours.

Published: 02nd February 2020 06:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd February 2020 06:42 AM   |  A+A-

POCSO

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A Special Court for trial of cases under POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act here on Saturday convicted 15 persons, out of the total 17 accused,  in a case of a child sexual assault at Ayanavaram in 2018. One of the accused was acquitted by Judge RN Manjula, citing lack of evidence while another died during the trial. The punishment will be pronounced on February 3.

The in-camera proceedings on Saturday went on for more than three hours. The incident came to light on July 13, 2018, when the victim informed her elder sister that she was suffering from acute stomach pain. 
She also informed her sister that she was raped, sometimes even gang-raped, by men working in the apartment they lived in. Subsequently, her sister informed the parents who complained to Ayanavaram All Women Police Station.

On Saturday, amidst high security, all 16 were brought to the court from Central Prison, Puzhal to the Special Court. Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) N Ramesh said, “ The judge read out the charges through which we inferred the sentences against the accused and the entire quantum of sentence will be pronounced in detail on Monday”.He said one of the accused Gunasekaran, a gardener in the apartment, who was arrested in the case, was acquitted for lack of evidence and an appeal will be filed soon after consultation.

When laws take their course in Ayanavaram rape case
 The prosecution also said the quantum of sentence to at least five accused can run to life term since most of the charges they have been accused of have been made out in the court. The accused were booked under various sections of POCSO Act, and Criminal Law (Amendment) Act, 2018, in which two new sections were inserted to provide maximum penalty of death sentence to convicts of rape of minor girls below 12 years.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
POCSO
India Matters
Founder trustee of Manthan Foundation MR Vikram addresses a meet on the Union Budget in Hyderabad on Saturday. (Photo| S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Experts term 2020 Budget as ‘lacklustre’, say it will do little for country's GDP
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents the Union Budget 2020-21 in the Lok Sabha in New Delhi Saturday Feb. 1 2020. (Photo | LSTV)
Budget addresses key pressing issues
For representational purposes. (Photo | PTI)
2020 Budget leaves the economy wondering
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo | AP)
Budget with 20:20 vision for future

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus outbreak: India's second positive case reported in Kerala's Alappuzha
Coronavirus scare triggers anti-China sentiment worldwide
Gallery
Surprisingly, Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah aren't the top performers in their respective departments in the five-match series. Meet the table-toppers here.
India vs New Zealand T20 series stats and figures: KL Rahul to Shardul Thakur, here are the top performers
Cristiano Ronaldo converted two penalties to tie a club record by scoring for a ninth straight game as Serie A leader Juventus bounced back from a rare loss with a 3-0 victory over Fiorentina on Sunday. (Photo | AFP)
Serie A: Cristiano Ronaldo ties Juventus club record, Turin club six points clear on top
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp