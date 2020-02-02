Home Cities Chennai

After selling house to pay their debts, couple kill self, mentally disabled kin

Police suspect Arumugam could have been poisoned before the couple ended their lives. 

CHENNAI:  A Couple allegedly poisoned their mentally-disabled relative before committing suicide at their home in Vyasarpadi in the wee hours of Saturday. They were allegedly dejected that they had to sell their home owing to financial crunch. The deceased were identified as Karikalan (46), his wife Muniyammal (45) and the latter's brother Arumugam (50). 

Police say Karikalan, a fisherman, had borrowed Rs 7 lakh for his daughter's wedding. He had pledged his home as collateral for the loan. However, he could not repay the amount as he soon suffered a paralytic attack and could not go to work. Karikalan's son Hariharan did not agree with his father's decision to sell the house to settle the loan. 

Hariharan moved out of the home three months ago. Later, though Karikalan sold the house and paid advance for a rented house in Triplicane, the couple were upset about the turn of events," said a police officer. On Saturday morning, a neighbour found the house open. When he went inside to check on the family, he found Arumugam frothing at his mouth. The couple had hanged themselves to death, in separate rooms. MKB Nagar police have retrieved the bodies and sent them for postmortem. Police suspect Arumugam could have been poisoned before the couple ended their lives. 

