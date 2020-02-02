Folk dances take centre stage at Women’s Christian College's Sports Day

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: On a sunny Saturday morning, the Women’s Christian College (WCC), Nungambakkam, wore a bright and feisty look.

Dressed in colourful sports attire, flashing excited smiles and exuding sportsman spirit, students from different departments had gathered for their Annual Sports Day organised by the college’s Physical Education department.

Held at the college grounds, the air was filled with juniors and seniors cheering for each other.

Taking this excitement a notch higher, teachers kept scores of departments based on the best, loudest and most creative cheering.

The students presented zumba, yoga, tai chi and Tamil Nadu folk dances like karagattam and oyilattam.

The chief guest for the event was H Krishnamurthy, Assistant Commissioner of Police, crime branch.

He recalled his days as a trainee when he participated in various activities and received a gold medal in his batch.

Addressing the audience, he said, “I came from a small hamlet. I went to a Tamil-medium school. Despite that, I am here. Nothing is impossible. You all can make it big if you want to — you only have to work hard.”

He appreciated the efforts of the college teachers and staff for getting all the students involved in extra-curricular activities.

As part of a prize distribution ceremony, girls who had won laurels for the college at the university level in sporting events were awarded.